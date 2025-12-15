Officials blast poor communication over future of North Texas transportation director

Dozens at the Regional Transportation Council meeting praised Michael Morris’ skills: finding funds for transportation projects, promoting unity across North Texas cities and counties, and working hard to improve mobility across the region.

During his 35-year tenure as transportation director of the North Central Texas Council of Governments, Morris garnered bipartisan support and respect from elected and appointed officials who serve on the 45-member Regional Transportation Council, an independent policymaking body.

Morris, who is considering retirement after his position was discussed in a closed executive board session last month, received a standing ovation at the end of the council’s Dec. 11 meeting in Arlington.

Morris, 70, smiled and clapped along, nodding his head to others in appreciation.

The gesture capped off a sometimes hostile meeting in which some transportation council members, angry that Morris is being forced out of his job, demanded that they be actively involved in a search for a successor.

Talk of replacing a top Dallas-Fort Worth transportation director was “just hearsay,” according to the leader of the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

Todd Little, council of governments executive director, said he was charged with obtaining succession plans from all department heads, not just transportation, as plans are made for the future.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said there was poor communication from Little and executive board members about Morris’ role.

“No one spoke to this body until right now,” Ross said.

Morris is considering retirement after his position was discussed in a closed executive board session last month.

“Everybody jumped to the conclusion Morris would be replaced,” said Little, a former Ellis County judge who was appointed executive director in May.

Little said Morris’ decades of experience as a transportation planner is why he would be retained as a senior adviser when he chooses to retire. Little said he would find funding to maintain Morris as an adviser if the Regional Transportation Council doesn’t approve a one-year contract and subsequent renewals.

A succession plan for the council of governments’ transportation department was submitted by Morris Dec. 5 after his position was discussed in a Nov. 20 closed-session by the council of governments’ executive board. That body took no action last month.

“When you say it’s just a succession plan, I call bull----,” Ross told Little. “Don’t come in here and paint that picture as true.”

Fort Worth City Council member Elizabeth Beck echoed Ross’ statements.

“I don’t appreciate the way this was handled,” she said.

Carlos Flores, a Fort Worth council member who serves on the executive board of the council of governments, said other metropolitan planning organizations look at North Texas’ council of governments as a best-practice system. They were surprised, he said, when they heard about Morris’ possible departure.

“It was a shock to some other systems what was going on here,” he said, adding that he also had concerns.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads accused the council of governments executive board of a “power grab” to dismiss Morris, who he described as the best transportation director in the United States. He suggested a legal review to ensure that the Regional Transportation Council maintains its authority as a policy-setting panel.

RTC members said they would develop a process to work with Little to interview candidates for the transportation director position.

Jeff Davis, chair of the Trinity Metro transit agency board, asked Little if he or executive board members had any potential candidates in mind to replace Morris.

“Zero,” Little responded.

Rick Bailey, a Johnson County commissioner who serves as RTC chair, said transportation council members need to make sure their collective voice is heard in the selection process.

Members rallied around Morris, who they say has been instrumental in obtaining funding for high-impact transportation projects in the booming North Texas region as the population is expected to reach 12 million residents by 2050.

Morris said he would be “laser-focused” on mobility efforts for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is expected to bring millions of sports fans to North Texas when games are played at AT&T Stadium — redubbed Dallas Stadium for the games — in the summer.

Morris said he was “very flattered” at the amount of support he’s received from regional officials and vowed to remain in his role until a new transportation director is hired. He would then work with the new director as an adviser.

He said the succession plan calls for him to work for the council of governments under a one-year contract that could be renewed for up to two additional years.

“I believe this is a good win-win,” Morris said.

