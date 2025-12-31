North Texas in photos: The visuals that defined 2025

Somehow the end of the year is upon us again and so we look back at the visuals that helped define key moments.

This year has been tumultuous. People in many communities in North Texas gathered in front of city halls and major intersections to voice their opinions. Some protests were about the Trump administration and ICE raids, while others have been about jail conditions.

The Tarrant County jail saw more than 70 deaths in custody since Sheriff Bill Waybourn took office in 2017. For their new year resolution, activists held a vigil outside the jail to remember those who died.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Crystal Gayden, Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair, talks to the crowd during a vigil Friday, Jan, 3, 2024, outside of the Tarrant County Jail in downtown Fort Worth. The vigil was for the nearly 70 people who have died in the jail since 2017.

Soon after Trump took office, about 2,000 demonstrators filled Dallas City Hall Plaza and downtown streets to protest immigration and deportation actions taken by the Trump administration.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Protesters stand on a ledge outside of Dallas City Hall as a group gathers to march against Trump’s immigration policies Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Dallas.

These protests continued throughout the year with protests spreading to suburban areas such as Plano and McKinney.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Jazzalyn Martinez, 2, holds a sign that reads “keep families together” at a rally against the Trump administration and ICE on Monday, June 9, 2025, in Dallas.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela / KERA A protester holds a Star Wars storm trooper helmet in the rain during the No Kings protest in Dallas on Oct. 18, 2025.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Samantha Shub holds up a flag as the ‘No Kings” protest ramps up Saturday, October. 18, 2025, in Plano, Texas. Thousands of people showed up to protest the Trump administration.

Ability Connection in Irving is an organization that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, or IDD. One of their weekly programs is improv class.

Medicaid reimburses organizations like Ability Connection for running group homes and day programs. The state legislature is in charge of setting the base wage for the workers who care for clients.

Right now, that base wage is $10.60 an hour. Providers say the low base wage for workers is driving a staffing crisis that is forcing them to shut down some services and rethink the future of their organizations.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Jim Hanophy, president and CEO, leads an improv session participants from the day program Friday Jan. 17, 2025, at Ability Connection in Irving.

The 2nd annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage and Dragon Boat Festival took over the White Rock Lake at the Bath House Cultural Center in Dallas.

Before the races began KERA joined a practice session to see the boats in action.

The sport dates back to ancient China more than 2,500 years ago. It’s linked to the tradition of bringing the community together to celebrate the Chinese poet and scholar Qu Yuan.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Paddlers float in a dragon boat during practice Sunday, May 4, 2025, at White Rock Lake in Dallas. The team is getting ready for races during the 2025 Dragon Boat Festival.

Police pursuits were part of daily life in south Texas and contributed to response during the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.

Pursuits are down, but the communities are still dealing with the aftermath.

KERA investigated how police departments have changed pursuits policies to help with the trauma.

Police chases in Texas border communities are down 3 years after Uvalde, but the trauma remains

On Saturdays, the lights flare and the crowds gather for a weekly wrestling show in an unassuming space in a Bedford strip mall.

Metroplex Wrestling started off in a backyard and became an official venue around 2010. But despite the humble beginnings and a facade that doesn't give much away, the fanbase came in droves for the promise of a high-voltage show that has kept them hungry for more over the years.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Devon Anello jumps over Braddah Kaimi during the Purple Reign performance Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at MPX Wrestling.

The State Fair of Texas is a big deal in Dallas every year - and opening day is one of the highlights. People take off work, gather up their families to try new food, rides and see the sights at the fair.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Fair-goers walk around on opening day of the State Fair of Texas on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Dallas.

Dozens came out on a windy Veteran’s Day afternoon to honor Black military men and women whose gravesites in Haltom City had fallen into disrepair over the years.

The re-dedication ceremony took place at New Trinity Cemetery, which had been restored over the past few months by groups like the American Legion, local churches and the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

Andy Lusk / KERA Pastor Kyev Tatum releases a white dove while honoring Black veterans buried at New Trinity, whose legacies had been largely forgotten to time.

A little more than a week after the deadly shooting outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas, mourners gathered for a vigil at City Hall for the two men killed in the attack - Norlan Guzman Fuentes and Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez.

Government officials said the attack as on law enforcement as investigators found a bullet with the words "anti-ICE" written on it. But little was said about the two men killed, or a third who was injured in the shooting and remains in ICE custody.

It wasn't until days after the shooting that the names of the victims were released.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA People listen to a speaker at a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the ICE facility Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, in front of Dallas City Hall.

The L.D. Bell Blue Raider Band made history as it represented Texas at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York this year.

265 students, staff and chaperones made their way to the Big Apple after many rehearsals to adapt their choreography from football fields to New York streets.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA L.D. Bell High School’s band members practice for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Hurst.

Workers painted bright rainbow colors on the stairs of the Oak Lawn United Methodist Church in Dallas — a public display of support for the neighborhood’s large LGBTQ community after a new order came from Gov. Greg Abbott.

The recent order demanded Texas cities remove “political symbols” from roadway, including Oak Lawn’s iconic rainbow crosswalks just down the street.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Robert Garcia paints the stairs of Oak Lawn United Methodist Church in Pride and trans colors Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Dallas. The church made the move in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to remove symbols from crosswalks in Texas cities.

These photos highlight just a few of the stories produced by KERA staff and were picked for photographic aesthetics and importance to our community.