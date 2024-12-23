These are our most read stories for 2024

This year came with a lot of news. These were the stories our audience read the most in 2024.

Downtown Fort Worth explosion leaves at least 21 injured, likely caused by gas leak

Glenn Ellman / Fort Worth Fire Department An explosion damaged a building on Houston Street in downtown Fort Worth. At least 21 people were reported injured.

At least 21 people were injured — 14 transported by MedStar to local hospitals — after an explosion at a downtown Fort Worth hotel earlier this year. A federal investigator for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration came later in the year and determined the cause was a gas leak.

Since the explosion, several victims filed lawsuits against the company that owns the hotel.

Texas' controversial immigration-enforcement law is on hold once again

Eric Gay / AP Migrants wait to be processed by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol after they crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico, Oct. 19, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas.

At the time of publication, Texas' controversial Senate Bill 4 was put on hold by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. SB4 makes unauthorized entry into Texas a state crime. It also allows local judges to order a migrant charged under the state law to return to Mexico – regardless of where the immigrant is from.

First Black-owned bookstore in Farmers Branch closes doors after months of harassment

Zara Amaechi / KERA Nia-Tayler Clark, center, chose to open Blacklit in Farmer Branch to provide a safe space for the Black community. But after two years in the current location, she has closed indefinitely.

BlackLIT, a small bookstore in Farmers Branch, announced it was closing its doors after two years. Founder and CEO Nia-Tayler Clark said the closing was due to months of harassment from a neighbor and ongoing issues with building management.

Clark said the future of her business is still uncertain.

Is Taylor Sheridan buying iconic Joe T. Garcia’s Mexican restaurant?

Bob Francis / Fort Worth Report Customers wait in line at Joe T. Garcia’s on March 13, 2024.

Fort Worth was abuzz with talk of the Yellowstone producer putting together deal for historic Stockyards eatery.

Joe T. Garcia's is a 90-year-old Fort Worth institution, and a deal for ownership set tongues wagging all over social media. Taylor Sheridan has yet to comment on any potential sale.

Old City Park's 22,000 antiques go on sale to the public this month in Dallas

Jerome Weeks / KERA News The Blum House is one of the structures that's been being "restored" at Old City Park. It was moved from Plano to the park — then called Dallas Heritage Village — in 1982. But it's been closed since 2019.

It's an epic estate sale, but not without controversy. The city's park department is taking over and won't be maintaining the site as a history museum.

The estate sale of more than 22,000 antiques and artifacts at the Old City Park was held in spring this year. It was open to the public, but there was also widespread condemnation of the sale on social media.

Arlington police arrest pastor on sexual and indecent assault allegations

Kailey Broussard / KERA Koinonia Christian Church Lead Pastor Ronnie Goines was arrested Thursday, July 25, 2024, on one count of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault. Police said a woman "made an outcry that was reported to the department."

Ronnie Goines of Koinonia Christian Church in Arlington was arrested on one count of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault, police said.

This year saw a lot of church officials across the region being accused or arrested for sexual assault.

Texas approves Bible-infused curriculum for public schools

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Parents their students to their classrooms on the first day of school Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at T A Sims Elementary School in Fort Worth.

The Texas State Board of Education gave final approval in November to a controversial new K-5 curriculum that weaves in Christian references.

Schools are not required to use the curriculum, but those that choose to use it will receive more resources from the state.

Former Dallas police officer hit with nearly $100 million judgment in wrongful death of Botham Jean

Toluwani Osibamowo / KERA Bertrum Jean, father of Botham Jean, speaks to the media on Nov. 20, 2024. Bertrum Jean and Botham Jean's mother Allison Jean sued former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger for using excessive force in shooting and killing their son in his apartment in 2018.

In the civil trial filed by Botham Jean's family, jurors ruled former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger used excessive force in shooting and killing Jean in his home, violating his constitutional rights.

“They had to put it in monetary terms,” Jean's mother, Allison Jean, told reporters. “I cannot feel it in monetary terms because I know how precious he was to me. But it sends a signal to the world that his life mattered.”

At least seven dead after tornado, severe weather across parts of North Texas

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Damage to a building near Lone Oak Road and I-35 between Sanger and Valley View. The Denton Fire Department, as well as other local agencies, were responding to reports of damage and injuries after a reported tornado Saturday nigh

Authorities in Cooke County say seven people were killed after a tornado touched in May. Severe storms across North Texas left a trail of damage.

Recovery continued for the rest of the year.

Austin judge upholds ruling to block Texas from demanding trans kids records from PFLAG

Mikala Compton / Associated Press/AP LGBTQ+ activists protest against Senate bill 14 at the state Capitol in Austin, Texas.

National LGBTQ+ organization PFLAG won a temporary injunction blocking Texas from demanding information on trans kids in March.

PFLAG received a notice in February to turn over any documents involving “contingency plans and/or alternative avenues to maintain care” for trans youth, along with “recommendations, referrals and/or lists” of health providers treating trans youth.

The Office of the Attorney General of Texas (OAG) has sent inquiries to hospitals, clinics and other organizations to turn over any documentation on trans youth and their health services. Seattle Children’s Hospital sued the office in December 2023, writing in an affidavit that the hospital does not treat any Texas patients and the inquiry was a fear tactic to stop Texans from seeking care in other states.