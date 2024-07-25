Arlington police arrest pastor on sexual and indecent assault allegations

Ronnie Goines, lead pastor of Koinonia Christian Church, was arrested Thursday on one count of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault, according to Arlington police.

Goines, 51, turned himself into Tarrant County Jail after APD Sex Crimes Unit obtained two arrest warrants.

Detectives filed criminal charges against Goines after a woman “made an outcry that was reported to the department” in June and after consultation with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.

Goines was a founding pastor of Koinonia Christian Church, as well as a founding member of Arlington city government’s Unity Council, which made recommendations to address disparities marginalized communities face in areas including criminal justice, housing and education.

Goines is also a former member of APD’s Arlington Clergy and Police Partnership program.

A representative with Koinonia Christian Church declined comment when reached by phone Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.