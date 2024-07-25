© 2024 KERA News
Arlington police arrest pastor on sexual and indecent assault allegations

KERA | By Kailey Broussard
Published July 25, 2024 at 3:39 PM CDT
Ott Cribbs Public Safety Center at 620 W. Division St. in Arlington displays the Arlington fire and police department logos on a mirrored cylindrical window. The sky is cleared, and trees hang in front of the building.
Kailey Broussard
/
KERA
Koinonia Christian Church Lead Pastor Ronnie Goines was arrested Thursday, July 25, 2024, on one count of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault. Police said a woman "made an outcry that was reported to the department."

Ronnie Goines, lead pastor of Koinonia Christian Church, was arrested Thursday on one count of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault, according to Arlington police.

Goines, 51, turned himself into Tarrant County Jail after APD Sex Crimes Unit obtained two arrest warrants.

Detectives filed criminal charges against Goines after a woman “made an outcry that was reported to the department” in June and after consultation with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.

Goines was a founding pastor of Koinonia Christian Church, as well as a founding member of Arlington city government’s Unity Council, which made recommendations to address disparities marginalized communities face in areas including criminal justice, housing and education.

Goines is also a former member of APD’s Arlington Clergy and Police Partnership program.

A representative with Koinonia Christian Church declined comment when reached by phone Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org.

Kailey Broussard
Kailey Broussard covers Arlington for KERA News and The Arlington Report. Broussard has covered Arlington since 2020 and began at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram before joining the station in 2021.
