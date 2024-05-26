© 2024 KERA News
Confirmed tornado touches down in northern Denton County, multiple casualties reported

By Juan Betancourt | Denton Record-Chronicle
Published May 26, 2024 at 1:27 AM CDT
Damage to a building near Lone Oak Road and I-35 between Sanger and Valley View. The Denton Fire Department, as well as other local agencies, are responding to reports of damage and injuries after a reported tornado Saturday night.
Denton Fire Department via X
/
Courtesy
Damage to a building near Lone Oak Road and I-35 between Sanger and Valley View. The Denton Fire Department, as well as other local agencies, were responding to reports of damage and injuries after a reported tornado Saturday night.

The Denton Fire Department reported on social media that medics, rescue and firefighters responded to Marina Circle at Ray Roberts Lake for multiple victims after a tornado touched down in the area.

The severity of injuries is unknown.

The Denton County Office of Emergency Management reported a confirmed tornado that crossed over Interstate 35 between Sanger and Valley View on Saturday night.

The storm moved east across northern Denton County, with tornadic circulation forming over Ray Roberts Lake State Park and Pilot Point areas, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The department is also en route to assist the Sanger Fire Department to help cover calls. There is reportedly major damage at the Denton-Cook county line on Lone Oak Road.

Additional reports on social media show overturned semis, unoccupied cars damaged along I-35 and a downed power line in Denton County due to the confirmed tornado.

By 11:45 p.m. Saturday, the Denton County Office of Emergency Management had canceled the previous tornado warning.

According to the Denton Fire Department on social media, the outdoor warning sirens sounded automatically earlier Saturday evening in the city because the tornado warning touched the north side of the city limits. Any time a tornado warning touches city limits, all sirens sound.

This story is developing. 
Juan Betancourt | Denton Record-Chronicle
