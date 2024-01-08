Downtown Fort Worth explosion leaves at least 11 injured

At least 11 people were injured — one critically — after an explosion at a downtown Fort Worth hotel Monday afternoon, according to first responders.

A spokesperson for MedStar confirmed two others were in serious condition and eight were facing less serious injuries.

The explosion scattered debris across the 800 block of Houston Street. Photos on social media showed widespread damage to windows in the building.

"We are currently working a Major Incident. Please avoid the downtown area," the Fort Worth Police Department wrote on social media.

The explosion happened at the Sandman Hotel, 810 Houston St. in downtown Fort Worth.

The Sandman Signature Hotel opened in spring last year and is in the Waggoner Building, which was completed in 1920. A restaurant was included on the bottom floor and was completed in May, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and multiple other emergency responders were also on scene.

The fire department advised residents to avoid the area and follow #FWDowntownAlert for updated details.

A reunification area was arranged in Sundance Square at 420 Main St. for family members looking for loved ones.

"My heart and prayers are with those who were injured as we continue managing response," Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare said in a social media post that all downtown county buildings were closed for the day "in an abundance of caution." This excluded jails, law enforcement and other necessary public safety buildings.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.