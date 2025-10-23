Oak Lawn church paints steps in support of LGBTQ community after Abbott ‘political’ crosswalk order

Freshly painted rainbow colors could be seen on the left side of the stairs outside Oak Lawn United Methodist Church in Dallas Wednesday afternoon — a public display of support for the neighborhood’s large LGBTQ community amid a new directive from the governor.

The brightly colored stairs come after Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent order demanding Texas cities remove “political symbols” from roadway, including Oak Lawn’s iconic rainbow crosswalks just down the street.

“All of this is really so much more about showing love to the people than it is about response to the governor,” said senior pastor Rachel Griffin-Allison.

Abbott in a press release earlier this month said he was directing the Texas Department of Transportation to remove all symbols, flags, or other markings he says promote social, political, or ideological messages.

The governor added taxpayer dollars should not be used for political messages on roadways. Oak Lawn’s rainbow crosswalks were funded through private donations, not taxpayer dollars.

Oak Lawn, a historically gay Dallas neighborhood, is home to several LGBTQ-friendly businesses and hosts the pride parade every September. Many Dallas residents have expressed frustration over Abbott’s order, demanding the city request an exemption during a protest last weekend.

Oak Lawn UMC announced on social media it would be painting its steps Tuesday in response to the new regulation, writing “faith is not silent in the face of harm.”

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Senior pastor Rachel Griffin-Allison helps paint the stairs of Oak Lawn United Methodist Church in Pride and trans colors Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Dallas. The church made the move in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to remove symbols from crosswalks in Texas cities.

Outside the church Wednesday, security guard Robert Garcia stood as his father painted. He said he and his father have been attending Oak Lawn UMC for years and both work security for the church for Sunday service.

Garcia said he’s been making sure no one ruins the paint during the day and a volunteer at night does the same.

“This church makes us feel like family,” Garcia said. “So, I don't want to be anywhere else but here.”

The church will also paint a mural with the community in the upcoming weeks, Griffin-Allison said.

“If crosswalks are being erased, I want everyone who passes by here on a daily basis to know that you are not being erased.”

Penelope Rivera

