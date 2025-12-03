Airport boom: DFW contributes $78.3 billion annually to North Texas economy

DFW Airport — the world’s third-busiest travel hub now booming with new construction — contributes about $78.3 billion annually to the North Texas economy, according to a new study released Wednesday morning.

The economic impact report by The Perryman Group of Waco showed that the airport now supports more than 684,000 regional jobs — a nearly 8% increase since 2023 — as $12 billion in major road and terminal construction projects ramped up at the facility.

Economist Ray Perryman’s report shows that DFW expanded its regional economic influence from 2014 to 2024 by about 69% thanks to the airport being a major driver in job creation, commerce and tourism spending.

Robust growth across North Texas, including increased domestic and international travel, brought a record number of passengers to the region, according to the study. In 2024, about 18.9 million people embarked from DFW to other locations, including 13.6 million leisure travelers and 5.4 million business passengers. The study recorded 14.7 million passengers ended their journey at DFW.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said the study highlights the airport’s role as an economic driver for the region.

“From remarkable job growth to a major increase in gross product, it’s clear that DFW is moving our region forward, and Fort Worth takes great pride in being a steadfast partner in this momentum,” Parker said in a statement.

Chris McLaughlin, DFW Airport CEO, said the facility’s continued expansion shows its importance as a regional and national asset since it supports small businesses with new jobs while promoting tourism growth.

“As we look ahead to serving 100 million passengers annually by the end of the decade, we’re investing in new terminals, modern roadways and expanded infrastructure to ensure that DFW continues to grow smartly and remain ready for the needs of the future,” McLaughlin said in a statement.

The airport’s annual net economic impact grew significantly from $46.4 billion in 2014, according to the report.

DFW’s global position as a major aviation hub occurred over five decades through regional partnerships with cities, counties and entities. The facility, initially called DFW Regional Airport, was founded in 1974 in Tarrant and Dallas counties with nine airlines and 66 gates, McLaughlin said in his keynote address during the Fort Worth Report’s 1 Million & Counting Growth Summit on Oct. 23.

Perryman’s report also noted strong growth in several major categories, including the economic value of all dollars spent due to the airport’s presence. That value increased from $87 billion in 2014 to $146 billion in 2024, a 68% increase over a decade.

The airport’s direct employment totals more than 50,600 jobs, but indirect employment grew from 508,000 jobs in 2014 to 684,000 jobs in 2024, a 35% increase.

Personal income from airport-related activity boomed nearly 69% over a decade, rising from $28.3 billion in 2014 to $47.7 billion in 2024, according to the report.

The study also found that the airport’s capital improvement program — with upgrades to the airfield, new gates and other facilities such as the new $4 billion Terminal F with its 31 additional gates — will generate nearly $5 billion in local, state and federal taxes upon completion. Additional jobs will be created from the new projects, the report said.

Annually, the airport’s economic activity from business partners, tourists, cargo operations, tenants and other activities generates more than $14 billion in federal taxes, $5 billion in state taxes and $3.4 billion for local taxing entities. The airport does not use tax dollars for operations.

About 795,000 tons of cargo, including mail, moved through DFW Airport in 2024. The report noted that cargo volumes at DFW declined since 2019, but international cargo values rose over the past five years — from more than $55.6 billion in 2019 to about $59.8 billion in 2024.

“Serving one of the most dynamic economies in the world, DFW Airport helps support current success, and future expansion and prosperity, and is a major catalyst to continuing development,” Perryman, founder and CEO of The Perryman Group, said in a statement. “Through its operations and related activity, DFW generates substantial — and growing — economic and fiscal benefits to the region, state, and nation.”

The airport’s impact reaches far, said DeMetris Sampson, chair of the DFW Airport board of directors.

“This study shows how the airport’s growth translates directly into new jobs, stronger small businesses, and expanded connections with the Texas economy,” she said in a statement. “As we modernize our terminals and invest in the next decade of infrastructure, we’re laying the groundwork for even more innovation, commerce and shared prosperity across our communities.”

Eric E. Garcia is a senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

News decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.