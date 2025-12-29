North Texas man accused of trying to provide bomb materials to ISIS

A Midlothian man was arrested and accused of trying to provide bomb materials to a person he believed was a member of a terrorist group, according to a federal criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

Court records show John Michael Garza Jr., 21, was charged with attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization. According to the complaint, Garza met with an undercover FBI agent he thought was a member of ISIS. Garza allegedly brought several "bomb-making materials" to the meeting, explained how to mix the items and offered to send a video with instructions on how to build the bomb, the complaint states.

He was arrested shortly after the meeting, according to a press release Monday.

“The increasing threats of harm and destruction in our country made by those aligned with violent ideologies must be stopped,” U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said in a statement. “This operation is but one example highlighting the necessity of vigilant observation and swift action to halt what could have been a devastating outcome."

