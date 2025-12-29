Former McKinney city manager and wife found dead in home, police reportedly shoot armed son

A former McKinney city manager and his wife were found dead in their home Sunday morning, and police shot their armed son at the scene, according to the city and reports.

McKinney police found Leonard Ragan, 73, and his wife Jackie Ragan, 72, dead in their home in the 5300 block of Dunster Drive, police and city officials said. Officers were conducting a welfare check on the home around 9:56 a.m. after family members said they hadn't heard from the couple for several days.

After finding the couple dead in the living room, officers continued to clear the home and found Bryce Ragan, 34, in a bedroom with a gun, police said. Multiple news outlets have reported Ragan is the couple’s son.

Two officers fired at Ragan, hitting him multiple times. McKinney police didn't say why officers began shooting at Ragan, but WFAA reported he ignored officers' commands to drop his weapon.

Officers immediately began treating Ragan until he was taken to the hospital, where he's in stable condition. McKinney police said they're investigating the double homicide but did not specify whether they're investigating Bryce Ragan as a suspect.

Leonard "Frank" Ragan served as McKinney's city manager from March 2008 to June 2010, current City Manager Paul Grimes confirmed in a statement to KERA News.

"Our condolences and prayers are with the family,'" Grimes said. "We are unable to comment further while this is an active investigation.”

Toluwani Osibamowo is KERA’s law and justice reporter. Got a tip? Email Toluwani at tosibamowo@kera.org.

