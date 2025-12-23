Prairieland ICE shooting trial pushed to February

The federal trial of nine people charged for a July 4 shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Alvarado was moved to Feb. 17 due to attorney scheduling conflicts, according to court records.

Court documents allege about 11 people gathered outside the Prairieland Detention Center, setting off fireworks and spray painting building structures and property. Correctional officers called 911, and Alvarado Police Lt. Thomas Gross arrived at the scene, issuing commands to people who began fleeing on foot.

Then a person in a green mask allegedly opened fire on Gross and correctional officers, according to court records, which alternately describe Gross as being hit in the neck or upper back. Authorities say he's since returned to work following his injury.

Eighteen people in total have been arrested in connection with what defendants said was a protest and noise demonstration, facing a mix of state and federal charges.

Four of them — Benjamin Song, Meagan Morris, Maricela Rueda and Savanna Batten — pleaded not guilty in Fort Worth federal court earlier this month. Defendants Autumn Hill, Zachary Evetts, Ines Soto, Elizabeth Soto and Daniel Sanchez Estrada pleaded not guilty in the weeks before and waived their arraignment hearings.

Prosecutors brought a second superseding indictment Dec. 10 against the nine defendants going to trial with no significant changes. The defendants once again pleaded not guilty.

The U.S. Attorney's Office called the indictment against the nine defendants the first in the country against a group of "violent Antifa cell members." The label has held extra weight since President Donald Trump designated the "antifa" ideology a domestic terror threat in September.

The indictment alleges Song, the alleged shooter, was the leader of the so-called "North Texas Antifa Cell" that planned the night of the shooting — which federal authorities have called an "ambush" — both in the encrypted messaging app Signal and in face-to-face meetings.

However, defendants, their attorneys and supporters say they were protesting Trump's immigration policies when they gathered outside the detention center, and that not everyone intended for a shooting to occur. They also argue they're being politically targeted for their beliefs and free speech.

Hill, Evetts, Song, Batten, Morris, Rueda, Elizabeth Soto, and Ines Soto are charged with rioting, providing material support to terrorists, conspiracy to use and carry an explosive and use and carry of an explosive. According to the indictment, the fireworks used that night are considered explosives.

Song is charged with attempted murder of officers and employees of the United States and discharging a firearm during, in relation to, and in furtherance of a crime of violence. Hill, Evetts, Morris and Rueda are charged with aiding and abetting.

Rueda and Sanchez Estrada are charged with conspiracy to conceal documents. Rueda allegedly called Sanchez Estrada from jail and asked him to conceal incriminating evidence, specifically a box of “antifa materials," according to court records.

Estrada is charged with corruptly concealing a document or records for allegedly taking this box from his home in Garland to a location in Denton.

Song, Arnold, Evetts, Morris, and Rueda face anywhere from 10 years to life in prison if convicted. Batten, Elizabeth Soto and Ines Soto face 10-50 years in federal prison. Sanchez Estrada faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count.

Seven defendants arrested in connection with the shooting pleaded guilty last month to lesser charges after making deals with the government. They'll be sentenced in March.

Toluwani Osibamowo is KERA’s law and justice reporter. Got a tip? Email Toluwani at tosibamowo@kera.org.

