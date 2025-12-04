Defendant in Prairieland shooting case turns himself back in after accidental jail release

A man arrested in connection to the July 4 shooting outside an ICE facility turned himself in to federal authorities Thursday after he was mistakenly released for more than a week, according to his family members.

Daniel Sanchez Estrada appeared in court Thursday back in handcuffs after he surrendered himself earlier that morning. Prosecutors did not acknowledge why he had been released from the Federal Medical Center prison in Fort Worth, but told Sanchez Estrada he would be returning to federal custody as a "danger to the community" amid his ongoing case.

“I’m so happy that I’ve gotten to hug some favorite people and cry with them, and hear so many hopeful feelings,” Sanchez Estrada said in a press release before turning himself in. “The amount of prayers and all the efforts that people are doing to support me and others is beyond believable, and we all feel super blessed.”

Sanchez Estrada's sister, Jessica Bell, told KERA News Thursday her brother's release may have been a mistake on the court's end.

Bell said she received a call from her brother the day before Thanksgiving, saying he was out of custody and asking to be picked up.

"The happy moments together were priceless, but not 100% peaceful," Bell said. "Because we felt like we kept having to look over our shoulders."

Sanchez Estrada was home for five days when Bell said they got a call from his attorney. He told Sanchez Estrada a judge said his release was a clerical error and he would have to turn himself in again Thursday.

His attorney declined to comment to KERA News.

Sanchez Estrada is one of 18 people arrested after a shooting outside the Prairieland Detention Center the night of July 4.

Court records allege a group of people dressed in all black — some armed — were setting off fireworks toward the facility and vandalizing vehicles when correctional officers called 911. When an Alvarado officer arrived at the scene minutes later, several people began to flee on foot and ignore verbal commands, according to court records.

Then prosecutors say someone fired at the officer, wounding him in the neck or back, and fired at two contracted correctional officers.

Ten people were arrested that night. Sanchez Estrada’s wife and codefendant, Maricela Rueda, allegedly called him from jail and asked him to conceal incriminating evidence, specifically a box of “antifa materials," according to court records.

Sanchez Estrada was arrested two days later on allegations he concealed a document or records after taking a box of zines — printed booklets — containing "anti-government propaganda" from his home in Garland to a location in Denton.

Sanchez Estrada has pleaded not guilty and waived his arraignment. His case, along with eight other codefendants who have also pleaded not guilty, will go to trial in Fort Worth Jan. 20.

"All of this seems surreal, sort of like a dream that someone can be put in a jail for a box of zines and poetry," Bell said through tears. "But I was hopeful they'd see he did the right thing when he turned himself in. You have nothing to hide when you've done nothing wrong."

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.