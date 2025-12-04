© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Well-known Dallas line cook taken into ICE custody, records show

KERA | By Alexsis Jones
Published December 4, 2025 at 10:10 AM CST
FILE - A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer listens during a briefing, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
ICE agents began targeted enforcement operations in Texas, including across North Texas, South Texas and Austin.

A Taiwanese native and line cook well known in the Dallas restaurant community was detained U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, federal records show.

ICE records list Chih-Ming Feng as detained in the South Texas Processing Center, a detention facility in Pearsall. Feng, also known as "Petey," was attending a routine immigration check-in on Nov. 2 at the time of his detention, according to the Dallas Morning News.

It’s not clear why Feng was detained, but in a 2016 interview with the News, he said he was initially denied a visitor’s visa in 2002 due to past military service in Taiwan. He was later granted a student visa. He landed at a culinary school and began his career as a cook after bouncing around several universities in Texas.

Attorney information for Feng was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Alexsis Jones
Alexsis Jones is a member of KERA’s morning team, as its Morning Show Producer. Alexsis was previously the Local Content Manager and Co-Producer of the West Texas Dispatch at KACU in Abilene, TX. Alexsis graduated from ACU with a bachelor’s in AD/PR and minors in English and Marketing. In her free time Alexsis enjoys reading, photography, and watching video essays over obscure topics.
