North Texas middle school student in custody after fatal shooting

A 14-year-old boy from Collin County was arrested Monday night after fatally shooting another person a day earlier, according to police.

Lavon Police said the boy was arrested in Dallas. It's not clear what charges he's facing.

Police responded to a 911 call Saturday about a shooting at a home in the 700 block of Wellington Drive in Lavon, a city in southeast Collin County. There had been a small gathering when a verbal altercation began between the teen and the alleged victim, identified as 24-year-old Romeo English, police said.

The altercation became physical before a resident from the home intervened, according to police. After a few minutes, English began to leave when the boy waved a firearm and shot him multiple times at close range before fleeing the scene, police said.

The 14-year-old hasn't been publicly identified due to his age but was identified to police through witness interviews as a student of Community Trails Middle School in Lavon.

