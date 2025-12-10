Denton Police Chief Jessica Robledo to retire in February, city announces

Denton Police Chief Jessica Robledo informed the city Tuesday that she plans to retire in February due to a recent death in her family, a city official told the Denton Record-Chronicle.

City Manager Sara Hensley intends to present the City Council with plans for an acting chief of police assignment on Dec. 16.

The chief’s effective retirement date is Feb. 27, but her last day in office will be Jan. 9.

Spokesperson Dustin Sternbeck said Robledo told the city that after the death in her family, she would like to spend more time with her loved ones.

“Serving with the Denton Police Department has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career,” Robledo wrote in a statement. “I am deeply proud of the progress we have made together, from embracing new technologies and enhancing our leadership development to improving our processes and strengthening our culture.”

The department’s first female chief, Robledo first served Denton in an interim capacity starting on April 16, 2024. The city named her the permanent chief on Sept. 12, 2024.

Before working in Denton, Robledo spent 30 years at the Austin Police Department, last serving as assistant police chief.

She then spent four years with the Pflugerville Police Department before her resignation in 2021 after mixed reviews from officers in a survey on workplace culture.

Leading up to her permanent appointment, 69% of Denton Police Officers Association members voted in favor of making Robledo the permanent chief. Assistant Chief Tony Salas and Hensley have also previously praised Robledo’s leadership over the department.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the chief and wish her peace and comfort in the months ahead,” Sternbeck said on behalf of the city.

