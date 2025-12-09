© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New parking policy at Dos Equis Pavilion sparks backlash and confusion

KERA | By Zara Amaechi
Published December 9, 2025 at 6:10 PM CST
In this 2018 file photo, Thirty Seconds to Mars lead vocalist Jared Leto acknowledges the crowd as the band performs in concert at Dos Equis Pavilion at Fair Park.
Louis DeLuca
/
The Dallas Morning News
In this 2018 file photo, Thirty Seconds to Mars lead vocalist Jared Leto acknowledges the crowd as the band performs in concert at Dos Equis Pavilion at Fair Park.

Dos Equis Pavilion in Fair Park announced it will overhaul its parking policy beginning in 2026 – changes that have drawn mixed reactions online.

In an Instagram post Dec. 3, the venue announced it will no longer bundle parking fees into concert tickets. Instead, visitors will need to buy a parking pass separately, either in advance or on the day of the show.

Until now, general admission was automatically included in each ticket. Several commenters criticized the change, calling it an added burden on audiences already facing rising concert costs.

“Just another way to make concerts less accessible to the people who actually live in Dallas,” one person wrote.

Another comment, “Y’all are just getting greedy.”

Some users questioned whether they’d already been paying a parking fee without realizing it. Dos Equis Pavilion responded in the thread, saying general admission parking “was included on tickets with a fee” and that the new approach is meant to give fans more choice.

“Our goal is letting fans choose which parking they desire, without already paying for GA via the concert ticket,” the venue said in a comment.

It is unclear how the future parking rates will compare to the fees currently included in ticket prices.

Fans also raised concerns about how the change could affect group outings. One commenter noted the potential cost imbalance if only one person in a car buys a parking pass.

“My ticket will be more because I’m paying for parking with mine and their tickets are less because they are riding with [me] … this makes zero sense,” they said.

Others predicted the shift could benefit nearby homeowners who will offer informal event parking.

“People across the street are going to make bank,” one user wrote

The venue replied that it cannot assist fans who choose to park on private property and noted that, “from our understanding, homeowners nearby will charge upon parking and upon leaving.”

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.
Tags
Arts & Culture Arts AccessKERA NewsArts & Cultureconcert
Zara Amaechi
Zara was born in Croydon, England, and moved to Texas at eight years old. She grew up running track and field until her last year at the University of North Texas. She previously interned for D Magazine and has a strong passion for music history and art culture.
See stories by Zara Amaechi
Related Content