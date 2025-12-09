New parking policy at Dos Equis Pavilion sparks backlash and confusion

Dos Equis Pavilion in Fair Park announced it will overhaul its parking policy beginning in 2026 – changes that have drawn mixed reactions online.

In an Instagram post Dec. 3, the venue announced it will no longer bundle parking fees into concert tickets. Instead, visitors will need to buy a parking pass separately, either in advance or on the day of the show.

Until now, general admission was automatically included in each ticket. Several commenters criticized the change, calling it an added burden on audiences already facing rising concert costs.

“Just another way to make concerts less accessible to the people who actually live in Dallas,” one person wrote.

Another comment, “Y’all are just getting greedy.”

Some users questioned whether they’d already been paying a parking fee without realizing it. Dos Equis Pavilion responded in the thread, saying general admission parking “was included on tickets with a fee” and that the new approach is meant to give fans more choice.

“Our goal is letting fans choose which parking they desire, without already paying for GA via the concert ticket,” the venue said in a comment.

It is unclear how the future parking rates will compare to the fees currently included in ticket prices.

Fans also raised concerns about how the change could affect group outings. One commenter noted the potential cost imbalance if only one person in a car buys a parking pass.

“My ticket will be more because I’m paying for parking with mine and their tickets are less because they are riding with [me] … this makes zero sense,” they said.

Others predicted the shift could benefit nearby homeowners who will offer informal event parking.

“People across the street are going to make bank,” one user wrote

The venue replied that it cannot assist fans who choose to park on private property and noted that, “from our understanding, homeowners nearby will charge upon parking and upon leaving.”

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.