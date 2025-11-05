From ‘A Christmas Carol’ to ‘Espresso Nutcracker,’ 9 holiday shows in D-FW to see in 2025

Watch Christmas magic live on stage at one of the many shows being performed around Dallas-Fort Worth. These shows include The Nutcracker, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, A Christmas Carol and more.

Here’s a list of some of the plays happening during November and December in North Texas.

Check individual websites for safety policies, schedule changes and other updates, and visit Go See DFW for more holiday performances.

A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL

The beloved 1983 Christmas movie takes center stage at the Winspear Opera House. Watch Ralphie and his family tell their story through music and dance.

DETAILS: Nov. 21 through Nov. 23 at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., Dallas. Tickets start at $87.61.

TEXAS BALLET THEATER ‘THE NUTCRACKER’

Ballerinas from the Texas Ballet Theater will be performing holiday classic “The Nutcracker.” During select performances, there will be two special events happening, including the Kingdom of Sweets, where kids can get an up-close, interactive look at ballet, and Ugly Sweater Contests.

DETAILS: Nov. 28 through Dec. 7 at the Winspear Opera House, Dallas, and Dec. 12 through Dec. 28 at Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth. Tickets start at $30.

RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER

Watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer embark on an adventure with his friends in this Christmas musical. See all of your favorite characters on stage like Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius and the Abominable Snow Monster.

DETAILS: Nov. 22 through Dec. 23 at Casa Mañana, 3101 W Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth. Tickets start at $19.

THE PIGEON GETS A BIG TIME HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA

Children from the Dallas Children’s Theater will be staging a Christmas party featuring author Mo Willems’ characters. The brand-new play includes silly stories, music and funny gifts.

DETAILS: Nov. 22 through Dec. 21 at the Dallas Children’s Theater, 5938 Skillman St., Dallas. Tickets start at $33.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Based on the classic novel by Charles Dickens, follow Ebenezer Scrooge as he goes on a magical Christmas Eve adventure during which he encounters three spirits and learns the true meaning of Christmas.

DETAILS: Nov. 28 through Dec.27 at the Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St., Dallas. Tickets start at $30.

TURTLE CREEK CHORALE: ALL IS BRIGHT

The Turtle Creek Chorale will be performing four shows at multiple locations around Dallas-Fort Worth. This concert celebrates light, hope and harmony. It features classic and new holiday songs.

DETAILS: Dec. 11 at Lover’s Lane United Methodist Church, Dec. 12 at First Presbyterian Church, Dec. 14 at Broadway Baptist Church, Fort Worth, and Dec. 15 at Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. Ticket prices vary by venue.

ESPRESSO NUTCRACKER

This unique retelling of The Nutcracker will take place at the Majestic Theatre. This story tells the timeless tale of Clara’s magical Christmas Eve dream and is performed by the students of the Dallas Black Dance Academy.

DETAILS: Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., Dallas. Tickets are $73.

WINTER CABARET

Humor, tenderness, and songs all come together during this feel-good holiday play. Actors Amber Marie Flores and Zak Reynolds star in this one-hour performance.

DETAILS: Dec. 12 through Dec. 13 at Amphibian Stage, 120 S Main St., Fort Worth. Tickets start are $42.

A ROCK’N’ROLL CHRISTMAS

This high-energy and festive show features rock and roll favorites from Elton John, The Eagles, Pat Benatar and Mariah Carey.

DETAILS: Dec. 2 through Dec. 21 at Casa Mañana, 3101 W Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. Tickets are $95.

