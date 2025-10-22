Pentatonix’s eighth holiday album features virtual collaboration with Frank Sinatra

It must be weird to be thinking about “Jingle Bells” when Halloween pumpkins haven’t even started to rot. But that’s business as usual for Arlington’s arena-packing Pentatonix, which releases Christmas in the City on Oct. 24.

Its eighth yuletide album – and first for Republic Records after a decade with RCA – includes “Bah Humbug,” a witty retelling of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, co-written by singer Scott Hoying. The quintet also pulls off a virtual collab with Frank Sinatra on the Irving Berlin chestnut “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm.” Ol’ Blue Eyes first cut the tune on his ’61 album Ring-a-Ding-Ding!

Republic Records

Formed in 2011 by three pals from Arlington’s Martin High School, Pentatonix has evolved from a pop curiosity into the most commercially successful a capella group in history. Its famous Beyoncé covers still rack up tons of YouTube streams, but in recent years, the band has zeroed in on holiday music, booking most of its shows in November and December. This year’s Christmas tour wraps up in Fort Worth with concerts on Dec. 21 and 22 at Dickies Arena.

