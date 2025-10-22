© 2025 KERA News
Pentatonix’s eighth holiday album features virtual collaboration with Frank Sinatra

KERA | By Thor Christensen l Contributor, The Dallas Morning News
Published October 22, 2025 at 10:01 AM CDT
The a cappella group Pentatonix of Arlington ,Texas performs the national anthem before the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs face one another in CFP National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, January 9, 2023
Tom Fox/Staff Photographer
/
The Dallas Morning News
The a cappella group Pentatonix of Arlington ,Texas performs the national anthem before the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs face one another in CFP National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, January 9, 2023

It must be weird to be thinking about “Jingle Bells” when Halloween pumpkins haven’t even started to rot. But that’s business as usual for Arlington’s arena-packing Pentatonix, which releases Christmas in the City on Oct. 24.

Its eighth yuletide album – and first for Republic Records after a decade with RCA – includes “Bah Humbug,” a witty retelling of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, co-written by singer Scott Hoying. The quintet also pulls off a virtual collab with Frank Sinatra on the Irving Berlin chestnut “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm.” Ol’ Blue Eyes first cut the tune on his ’61 album Ring-a-Ding-Ding!

Republic Records

Formed in 2011 by three pals from Arlington’s Martin High School, Pentatonix has evolved from a pop curiosity into the most commercially successful a capella group in history. Its famous Beyoncé covers still rack up tons of YouTube streams, but in recent years, the band has zeroed in on holiday music, booking most of its shows in November and December. This year’s Christmas tour wraps up in Fort Worth with concerts on Dec. 21 and 22 at Dickies Arena.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.
Thor Christensen l Contributor, The Dallas Morning News
See stories by Thor Christensen l Contributor, The Dallas Morning News
