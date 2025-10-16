Charley Crockett pays homage to Bad Company on new tribute album

The late, great British hard rock band Bad Company only notched two Top 10 hits in the U.S.: “Can’t Get Enough” and “Feel Like Makin’ Love.” But true fans, including former Dallasite Charley Crockett, know that one of its best tracks never even grazed the charts — “Bad Company,” the ominous, Western-themed anthem from the group’s eponymous 1974 debut album.

Crockett says he was thrilled to cut his pedal steel-laden version of the song for Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company, out Oct. 24. Slash and members of Def Leppard are also on the album. Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke cameo on two tracks.

“I remember ‘Bad Company’ coming on the classic rock stations in Texas when I was a kid. I’d always crank the volume anytime this one came up. I still do,” Crockett wrote on social media. “‘Destiny is a rising sun’… I’d hear those lyrics and dream of doing more with my life. Why Paul Rodgers and company asked me to do this one, I’ll never know. But it couldn’t have been better timing for me. It’s an untouchable and timeless classic.”

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

