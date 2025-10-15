American Idol finalist Jack Blocker plays at the Kessler on Oct. 24

Nobody will ever top Kelly Clarkson in the American Idols-from-North-Texas rankings. In fact, few Idol finalists manage to turn their TV fame into long careers.

But Richardson-raised Jack Blocker hopes to change that – and don’t be shocked if he does.

The Land on Most High, his debut album of traditional country songs, shows a strong knack for homespun stories delivered in a rich, gritty voice. As a songwriter, Blocker cites Kris Kristofferson as a main influence – not a bad place to start.

Blocker initially flunked his American Idol audition after Katy Perry dissed the way he contorts his face when he sings. After the other judges brought him back, he made it all the way to the finals, putting his own stamp on tunes by Jim Croce, the Weeknd and Bob Dylan. Now based in Nashville, Blocker’s bringing it all back home with a Dallas show this month.

DETAILS:

With opening act Cory Cross, 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 24, Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., Dallas. $23. Prekindle.com

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

