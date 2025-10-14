Mesquite’s Hannah Jadagu delivers calm, inviting second album ‘Describe’

Delivering on the promise of her 2023 debut, Mesquite’s Hannah Jadagu pivots on her charming second album, Describe. And in typical Jadagu style, she shifts gears quietly.

The “bedroom pop” label was a perfect fit for her first album, Aperture. She actually began recording it in her room during COVID-19 lockdowns while still a student at Horn High School.

On Describe (out Oct. 24 on Sub Pop), she veers from electric guitars to keyboards, ranging from the electro-pop single “My Love” to lusher tunes that border on psychedelic. But as experimental as the album gets, it remains calm and inviting, thanks to Jadagu’s delicate soprano and her mantra-like lyrics about barriers that surround love.

The daughter of parents who moved from Zimbabwe to Texas in the late ’90s, the 23-year-old singer recently graduated from NYU with a music business degree. With school behind her, she can dive headfirst into singing. She’s now touring the U.S. with singer Gigi Perez before heading to Europe on Oct. 29 for a five-city jaunt, including a stop at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Paris.

