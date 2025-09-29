5 things to know about Bad Bunny, the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show headliner

Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL announced during Sunday night's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” the Puerto Rican superstar said in a statement. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown.”

Here are five things to know about the rapper and singer:

Who is Bad Bunny?

The reggaeton musician’s real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. His stage name comes from a photo of him in a white bunny costume at age 6.

"I was so mad. That was Easter day in the school and the teacher picked me to dress up," he told E! in a 2020 interview .

Before the fame

The 31-year-old Latin artist grew up singing in church choir at a young age. Bunny would continue to pursue a music career even while studying at the University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo and working as a supermarket bagger until 2016.

Starting on SoundCloud

Bunny began uploading songs to SoundCloud in 2013. In 2016, his hit single “Diles” caught the notice of producer DJ Luian, leading him to be signed to Luian’s record label, Hear This Music.

Evan Agostini / The Dallas Morning News Bad Bunny attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Taking over Spotify

Bad Bunny is now one of the most-streamed artists in the world. From 2020-23, he was the most-streamed artist on Spotify. Along the way, he’s worked with artists like J Balvin and Cardi B and picked up three Grammy awards.

Fashion icon

Bad Bunny often pushes the boundaries of style. In 2020 he wore a skirt during a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In his “Yo Perreo Sola” music video, he appeared in full drag.

Bunny also attracted a lot of buzz for his 2025 Calvin Klein underwear campaign. Past CK models have included Jeremy Allen White, Justin Bieber, Jeremy Pope and Mark Wahlberg.

Super Bowl LX will take place Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

