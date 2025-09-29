Leon Bridges to support Fort Worth nonprofits with intimate fundraiser performance

Leon Bridges is returning to his hometown for a performance to raise money for Fort Worth.

The sold-out performance on Oct 7 at Bowie House, a luxury hotel in the city’s cultural district, will raise funds to support local organizations

The live performance is a part of a concert series created by Bowie House’s parent company, Auberge Resorts Collection. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Bridges’ nonprofit, The Big Good, to support organizations such as Tarrant Area Food Bank, Tarrant To & Through Partnership, United Community Centers and Upspire to help tackle their individual causes.

“This performance perfectly embodies the spirit of Bowie House,” president and CEO Christian Clerc said in a news release, “celebrating creativity, culture and the unique character of Fort Worth with a globally renowned hometown artist.”

Noe DeWitt / Courtesy of Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection The pool at Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection in Fort Worth. The luxury hotel is located in the city's cultural district.

The Fort Worth native is expected to play a 60-minute set with his full band to a crowd of about 150 guests.

The concert series launched in 2024 with three shows featuring artists such as Kate Hudson at the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern in California, LeAnn Rimes at the Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah, and Maren Morris at the Commodore Perry Estate in Austin.

This year's series launched on Sept. 19 with Maren Morris at a resort in Virginia.

Details:

Oct. 7 at Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection, 3700 Camp Bowie Blvd. Sold out www.aubergeresorts.com

