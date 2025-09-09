Dallas singer’s new album is called ‘Depression Kids,’ but it won’t drag you down

On his second album, Depression Kids, ethereal-voiced Dallas singer Jackson Scribner masters the art of melancholy songs that don’t drag you down.

“It’s funny how depression is this isolating thing, and yet, almost everyone experiences it at some point. The feeling of isolation, ironically, can be a point of connection,” Scribner said in a statement.

The album, due out Sept. 19 on Dallas-based State Fair Records, arrives four years after Scribner put out his critically acclaimed self-titled debut album. But the country/folk-flavored Depression Kids boasts a more fleshed-out sound than its predecessor, with production and engineering by Plano native Stuart Sikes (White Stripes, Cat Power).

Scribner, who grew up in Melissa when it was still rural, worked closely on the album with his brother Levi (vocals, guitars) and other notable North Texas players, including Jeff Ryan (drums), Tony Hormillosa (bass) and Jerome Brock (guitar, keys). Pedal steel guitarist Kim Herriage lends a bittersweet country vibe to several tunes. You can hear the Scribner brothers perform the new tunes Sept. 20 at an album-release concert at Sons of Hermann Hall.

DetailsWith opening acts Angel White, Frankie Leonie, David Forsyth and Matthew McNeal, 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Sons of Hermann Hall, 3414 Elm St., Dallas. $20. prekindle.com.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.