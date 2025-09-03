Sex Pistols postpone U.S. tour, including return to historic Longhorn Ballroom

History will have to wait a bit longer.

The Sex Pistols (Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock — and absent John Lydon, who first split from the band in 1978 and hasn’t participated in any reunions since 2008) and current live vocalist Frank Carter were set to kick off the band’s first U.S. tour in 22 years at the Longhorn Ballroom on Sept. 16.

However, the return to the site of the band’s landmark 1978 gig is now indefinitely postponed, due to an injury sustained by Jones.

On Tuesday, the band shared an update across its social media channels which read: “We regret to announce that Steve Jones has broken his wrist. As a result, all North and South American performances have been postponed and will be rescheduled when he has fully recovered. ... We appreciate your understanding and support.”

The Sex Pistols encourage fans to check the Longhorn Ballroom’s site or its social media for any further updates. Presumably, tickets for the Sept. 16 concert will be honored once the band sets its return.

Additional stops were planned in Brooklyn, Toronto, Detroit, Seattle and Los Angeles. The American dates were meant to follow a string of U.K. shows last year.

Of the 1978 Longhorn Ballroom gig, Jones told the Associated Press he remembers having “pigs’ hooves and bottles and what not slung at us by cowboys.”

Those bummed about the postponement can console themselves with the recently released, limited-edition white vinyl documenting that infamous 1978 show, Live in the USA 1978 — Dallas. A three-CD set, featuring the Dallas performance, alongside 1978 stops in Atlanta and San Francisco, is also available to own.

The Sex Pistols’ performance was meant to serve as another key moment in the Longhorn Ballroom’s ongoing 75th anniversary celebrations, which will continue on Sept. 20 with the soft opening of its outdoor performance space, the Longhorn Backyard Amphitheater.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at preston@kxt.org or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).