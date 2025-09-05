Post Malone takes cowboy culture to the Paris runway with new fashion line debut

Post Malone took Paris by storm on Monday, transforming a historic mansion once owned by Karl Lagerfeld into a cowboy themed runway for his fashion line debut.

The Grapevine native unveiled the collection “Season One: At First Life,” from his new fashion label, Austin Post, inside the Hôtel de Bourdon – Maison Pozzo di Borgo. Models strutted in what Malone calls "Dallas Western with Southwest influences" looks blending cowboy classics with modern streetwear.

Christophe Ena / The Dallas Morning News A model wears a creation as part of the fashion collection designed by Post Malone presented Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

The pieces, designed with denim, leather, tassels and turquoise, were styled with hoodies and bandanas. Some looks were topped with fitted hats while others featured cowboy hats. One of the looks included a fitted Dallas Cowboys hat, affirming the "Dallas Western" influence.

The finale was presented by a model riding a real, live horse.

Christophe Ena / The Dallas Morning News Models wear creations as part of the fashion collection designed by Post Malone presented Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Malone is best known for his hip-hop anthems White Iverson and Rockstar, but the Texas-born star has always had a heart for country music. A deep dive on YouTube yields old videos of young Malone covering folk and country songs .

Malone returned to that love in 2024 with his hit, I Had Some Help featuring Morgan Wallen. In August 2024, Malone made an official pivot to country music with the release of his first full country album, F-1 Trillion.

Offstage, Malone keeps himself busy with many business ventures. He teamed up with Doritos, Crocs, Bud Light and Oreos, and designed a Dallas Cowboys themed Raising Cane’s in 2023.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

