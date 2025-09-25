Dallas soul singer releasing cover of a Texas indie rock classic

A lot of people pigeonhole Austin’s Spoon as an indie rock or art pop band. Leave it to Dallas singer Chris J. Norwood to zero in on Spoon’s funky side.

On Sept. 26, Norwood & the Knockdown Dragout will release a dreamy, R&B-drenched version of “I Turn My Camera On,” the 2005 song that found Spoon dabbling in Prince-like styles. Norwood and his band — who established their soul credentials on 2024’s Knockdown Dragout — put their own distinct stamp on “Camera,” recasting it with a slower groove and bluesy, Memphis-style horns. You can hear them perform it live Oct. 2 in Dallas.

Details

Opening for J & the Causeways, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, at Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave., Dallas. $24. Prekindle.com.

