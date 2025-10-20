Honoring lost loved ones: 9 Día de los Muertos celebrations in North Texas

During the first weekend of November, Latinos primarily in Mexico celebrate Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Participants in the holiday create altars, referred to as “ofrendas,” filling them with photos of their loved ones who have passed on, along with offerings, marigolds and food.

Here is a list of nine celebrations of life happening across Dallas-Fort Worth in the coming weeks, many of which are family friendly and free to attend.

Remember to check each event’s websites or social media for any last-minute changes. You can find more celebrations at Go See DFW.

DENTON’S DAY OF THE DEAD FESTIVAL

During 31 Days of Denton Halloween, the city also hosts a festival in honor of the Day of the Dead. This festival is an inclusive family event combining traditions from Día de los Muertos, Halloween and harvest celebrations. Don’t miss out on the coffin races going down Hickory Street and the Cirque du Horror performances also occurring during the festivities.

DETAILS: Oct. 23-25 at 110 W. Hickory St., downtown Denton. Free.

MESQUITE ARTS COUNCIL’S 9TH ANNUAL DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS CELEBRATION

Celebrate Día de los Muertos at this free event for the whole family. There will be both virtual and in-person cultural arts workshops, music, dancing, theatrical performances, food trucks and installations, along with vendors by Hecho con Amor. Returning is the Haunted Theatre, an immersive experience that mixes the thrill of a haunted house and a live show.

DETAILS: Oct. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Mesquite Arts Center, 1527 North Galloway Ave., Mesquite. Free.

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS PARADE AND FESTIVAL

Grab your loved ones and head to the Día de los Muertos parade and festival in downtown Dallas. There will be colorful parade floats, concessions, arts and crafts. If you come dressed up in authentic Día de los Muertos attire, you’ll be in good company.

DETAILS: Oct. 25 from 4 to 11 p.m. at Dallas City Hall Plaza, 1500 Marilla St., Dallas. Free.

Stewart F. House/Special Contributor / The Dallas Morning News The public watches the Dia de los Muertos Parade in downtown Dallas on Saturday, October 28, 2023

UNDER THE MOON

This one-of-a-kind dining experience fuses Día de los Muertos with culinary expertise. At Toro Toro, diners can enjoy a three-course meal by celebrity chef Richard Sandoval. The meal honors the connection between the spirit world and the living. There will also be a face painter, live music and a special performer.

DETAILS: Oct. 29 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Toro Toro Fort Worth, 200 Main St., Fort Worth. Cost is $150 per person.

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS AT THE DALLAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The symphony’s annual Día de los Muertos concert celebrates lost loved ones with traditional Latin American music, mariachis, festivities and ofrendas. The 46-minute program will be conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez.

DETAILS: Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., Dallas. Tickets start at $37.

Shafkat Anowar/Staff Photographer / The Dallas Morning News Dancers perform a day of the Dead traditional dance during Dia De Los Muertos festival on, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Latino Cultural Center in Dallas.

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL AT THE LATINO CULTURAL CENTER

Enter a vibrant celebration of life and remembrance, with arts and crafts, live music and performances, community altars and local vendors. This free event is for the whole family.

DETAILS: Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak St., Dallas. Free.

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS HAPPY HOUR

This evening is packed with art, culture and Mexican tradition. Museum-goers can participate in traditional calavera face painting, and an interactive scavenger hunt.

DETAILS: Oct. 24 form from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. Free.

GARLAND’S 2025 DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS

This free event features live music, traditions, art, a mercado and activities that celebrate life, family, and remembrance. There will also be live mariachi and ballet folklorico performances, plus a showing of the film Coco.

DETAILS: Nov. 1 from 2 to 8 p.m. at in Downtown Garland, Main St. and North 6th Sixth St. streets, downtown Garland. Free.

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS EN FORT WORTH-CELBRACIÓN DE VIDA, ARTE Y CULTURA

In Fort Worth, the Día de los Muertos parade will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by the festival. There will be food, visual artists, face painting, mariachis, ballet folklorico and more.

DETAILS: Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1400 N. Main Street, Fort Worth. Free.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.