Spooktacular season: Where to find the best Halloween fun across North Texas

Wondering where to celebrate spooky season? Look no further, because North Texas has lots of events for all ages. There will be monster bashes, trick-or-treating, monster mini golfing and more haunting events. Here is a list of fun things to do for Halloween through the end of October, from free festivals to an eerie hike.

Remember to check each event’s website or social media for last-minute changes. You can find more things to do around North Texas using the Go See DFW calendar.

BOO AT THE U

This spooky event is expected to bring in 3,000 attendees. There will be inflatables, live music, a petting zoo, ax throwing, a costume contest and lots of candy.

DETAILS: Oct. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Texas Woman’s University Denton campus, 304 Administration Drive, Denton. Free. Kids welcome.

TRICK-OR-TREAT TRAIL

Brave souls are invited to dress in their Halloween costumes and go on a 1.2-mile hike. Along the trail, there will be decorated stations, frights, a pop-up costume contest and lots of candy.

DETAILS: Oct. 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Towne Lake Park, 1405 Wilson Creek Parkway, McKinney. Free. Kids welcome.

THE VILLAGE DALLAS SWEET + SPOOKY

This fun and friendly event holds pumpkin decorating, arts and crafts, bounce houses, and goodie bags for kids to take home. Parents can also join in on the fun and visit the adult beverage bar.

DETAILS: Oct. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Village Dallas, 5605 Village Glen Drive, Dallas. Admission is $5 per child for non-residents and free for The Village children and adults. RSVP is required. For all ages.

SLEEPY HOLLOW BY BALLET NORTH TEXAS

Ballet North Texas will perform the haunting tale of Sleepy Hollow, which follows the headless horseman terrorizing 18th-century New York and the love triangle between Ichabod Crane, Katrina Van Tassel and Brom Bones.

DETAILS: Oct. 24 and 25 at 8 p.m. at the Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., Dallas. Tickets range from $27 to $79. Kids welcome.

REST IN PLANO R.I.P. FEST

Downtown Plano will turn into a Halloween hot spot the weekend before Halloween. Wear your costume and enjoy fall drinks and eats, with a backdrop of live entertainment and carnival rides.

DETAILS: Oct. 25 from 5 to 10 p.m. at downtown Plano, 998 E 15th St., Plano. Free. Kids welcome.

HALLOWINE TRAIL

Adults 21 and up can join in on some spooky fun while visiting six different wineries. At each stop, the attendee will get to enjoy a flight of three wines and some appetizers. There will also be a costume contest, so come dressed up.

DETAILS: Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Grape Vine Springs Winery, 409 S Main St., Grapevine. Tickets are $55. Ages 21 and up.

NIGHTMARE ON MAIN STREET HALLOWEEN BASH

Halloween will take over The Village in Dallas during its Nightmare on Main Street Halloween Bash. Adults can participate in a costume contest for a chance to win $1,500. Attendees can also purchase a drink package for $15 that includes two drinks.

DETAILS: Oct. 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Village Dallas, 5605 Village Glen Drive, Dallas. Free. Ages 21 and up.

TREAT STREET - STOCKYARDS SPOOKTACULAR HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL

Kids 12 and under can partake in trick-or-treating around the shops. There will also be hayrides, face painting, the Legends of Texas Silver Bullet Halloween Show and more family fun.

DETAILS: Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Exchange Lawn, Fort Worth Livestock Exchange, 131 E Exchange Ave., Fort Worth. Free. Kids welcome.

THE COSMIC HOWL HALLOWEEN HOUSE PARTY

Spend Halloween night at Meow Wolf Grapevine and jam out to house music by DJ Jess Baroness and DJ Bella Scratch. Party goers can compete in the costume contest and drink spooky-themed cocktails while watching performances by Uptown Revue Burlesque.

DETAILS: Oct. 31 from 7 to 11 p.m. at The Real Unreal Meow Wolf Grapevine, 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Suite 253, Grapevine. Tickets start at $49. Ages 21 and up.

TRICK OR TREAT ON DOWNTOWN STREETS

Families are invited to dress in their Halloween costumes and go trick-or-treating downtown. In addition to candy, the gathering is packed with kid-friendly activities, live entertainment and other spooky surprises.

DETAILS: Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Main Street Garden Park, 1902 Main St., Dallas. Free. Kids welcome.

MONSTER SPLASH BASH AT JADEWATERS

A spooky afternoon full of music and Halloween thrills, all happening at the pool. Families can ride waterslides, float down the lazy river, have their faces painted, do a pumpkin craft and have fun at the bubbly foam party.

DETAILS: Nov. 1 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, 2201 N Stemmons Freeway, Dallas. Tickets for children are $30.87 and $42.42 for adults.

MONSTER MINI GOLF PLANO

Test your skills on this glow-in-the-dark monster-themed mini golf course. There is also mini bowling, laser tag, arcade games and virtual reality.

DETAILS: Open Monday through Thursday from noon to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. at 2595 Preston Road Suite 500, Frisco. Mini Golf is $11 for kids and $13 for adults. Kids welcome.

