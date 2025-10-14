Enter if you dare: 13 haunted houses in North Texas to scream through

If your idea of fall fun includes heart-pounding scares and getting chased by monsters, then haunted houses in North Texas have you covered. Here’s a list of some of the haunted houses across Dallas-Fort Worth to check out this spooky season.

Remember to check each venue’s website or social media account for last-minute changes. You can find more things to do around North Texas using the Go See DFW calendar.

FRIGHT FEST

The annual Halloween tradition at Six Flags features terrifying haunted mazes, sinister scare zones and haunting live shows — plus some Halloween-themed food and drinks.

DETAILS: Through Nov. 2 from 5 to 11 p.m. on Fridays, from noon to midnight on Saturdays and from noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays at Six Flags Over Texas, 2201 Road to Six Flags, Arlington. Admission starts at $30 per person.

BOO!

An immersive spooky experience that takes place inside the BooMont Hotel. Guests who dare to enter will have the opportunity to explore the rooms and solve the 100-year-old mystery of the missing guests during the course of 1 hour.

DETAILS: Continues through Oct. 31 at Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas. Tickets range from $14.95 to $24.95 for children and from $24.95 to $34.95 for adults.

HAUNTED SHADOWS LAKE TRAIL

A haunted trail walk that takes visitors through the woods off the shore of Lake Lewisville. Along the way, there will be werewolves, the Lady of the Lake and zombies from the Lakeside Cemetery.

DETAILS: Open Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. and Sundays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at TOCA Soccer Center, 7801 North Main St., The Colony. Tickets are $29.95.

Azul Sordo /The Dallas Morning News A video screenshot shows actors walking around Six Flags over Texas during a Fright Fest media preview on Sept. 12, 2024, in Arlington.

FOREST OF SHADOWS

Step into the darkness of the night and walk through a sinister forest while immersed in sights, sounds and mystery. It is an immersive one-hour Halloween experience for ages 10 and up.

DETAILS: Open Thursdays through Sundays from 7:15 to 9:45 p.m. at Trinity Forest Adventure Park, 1800 Dowdy Ferry Road, Dallas. Tickets are $22.90 for children 4 to 12 and $28.90 for 13 and older.

HANGMAN’S HOUSE OF HORRORS

The legend of Hezekiah Jones, aka “The Hangman,” has been scaring Fort Worth residents for over three decades. Come face-to-face with him at this haunted house, if you dare.

DETAILS: Open Tuesday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from midnight to noon and from 8 to 10 p.m. at 4400 Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth. General admission is $39.

CUTTING EDGE HAUNTED HOUSE

The Fort Worth haunted house is ranked as one of the scariest haunted attractions in the U.S., and it’s actually haunted. Inside the 100-year-old abandoned meat-packing plant in Hell’s Half Acre, visitors will see butchered corpses during the 55-minute walk-through.

DETAILS: Open through Nov. 1 at 1701 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. Tickets range from $29.99 to $49.99. Parking is $20 cash.

THRILLVANIA

Three haunted houses are located on 50 haunted acres of land. Visitors can go through Verdun Manor, which is haunted by a psychopathic werewolf and his vampire wife, or Cassandra’s house of Clowns. The last haunted house is Sam Hain’s Trail of Torment, where the delusional Sam Hain tries to lure humans into his trap.

DETAILS: Open through Nov. 1 at Thrillvania Haunted House Park, 2330 County Road 138, Terrell. Tickets range from $29.99 to $44.99.

REINDEER MANOR

After 49 years of scaring visitors, Reindeer Manor is bringing fresh and creepy thrills and frights to its new location. This year, the haunted house will feature themed horrors, live scares, “Benny and Boneless Storybook Adventure” and ice-scream as guests wait to enter.

DETAILS: Open every Friday and Saturday from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. until Halloween at Reindeer Manor, 500 West Madison St., Waxahachie. General admission is $25.

RIPLEY’S BELIEVE IT OR NOT NIGHTS OF FRIGHTS

Explore three spooky adventures where visitors get scared by live actors inside the Haunted Mirror Maze, Wax Museum of Fear and the 7D Werewolf Ride.

DETAILS: Oct. 18 and 25 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Ripley’s Believe it or Not, 601 E. Palace Parkway, Grand Prairie. Tickets are $29.99.

THE PARKER HOUSE

Inside the Parker House, brave visitors learn the story of Mary Parker and her victims, whom she would harvest for body parts to sell on the black market. Attendees can also check out Outbreak, which is an interactive ride where players go up against a zombie outbreak and the Psycho Circus under the big top.

DETAILS: Open till Nov. 1 on Thursdays from 7 to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight and Sundays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 8550 W. University Dr., Denton. General admission starts at $30.

CREEKSIDE MANOR

Four different realms of terror, which consist of The Manor, The Zombie Fallout, The CarnEVIL World of Clowns, and the T.W. Bass Insane Asylum.

DETAILS: Open Friday and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to midnight at 2411 Plainview Road, Midlothian. General admission is $30.

DARK HOUR HAUNTED HOUSE

Frightening creatures lurk around every dark corner in this bloody manor. Or get an up close look at the monsters inside The Cryptid Museum: Where Legend Meets Reality.

DETAILS: Open until Nov. 1 at 701 Taylor Dr., Plano. Tickets are $35 for kids 10 and older and $45 for adults.

J & F HOUSE OF TERROR HAUNTED HOUSE MAZE

A haunted maze that is different every year and features scary monsters around every corner. Try to escape before getting caught.

DETAILS: Open till Nov. 1 at J & F House of Terror Haunted House Maze, 455 Cedar Sage Dr., Garland. Tickets start at $26.50.

