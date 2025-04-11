Denton in works to become the official Halloween Capital of Texas

Halloween isn’t until Oct. 31, but Denton is already preparing for it.

Last year, the city hosted its first Denton Halloween, with the North Texas city’s historic downtown transformed into a real-life Halloween town for the month of October. What’s next? Denton is working to become the official Halloween Capital of Texas.

State Rep. Richard Hayes, who is from Denton, filed a resolution in late February to make this into a reality.

Last year, the 31 Days of Denton Halloween brought 660,000 people to the immersive Halloween experience, according to Hayes’ resolution. Every day featured a spooky activity for visitors to attend, which included holiday inspired movie screenings, a pumpkin-drop Blocktober party, bar crawls and other free events that took place at over 15 different themed locations around the city.

The resolution is currently in the hands of the Texas House committee for Culture, Recreation and Tourism.

If passed, Denton would hold the title of Halloween Capital of Texas for a 10-year period ending in 2035.

