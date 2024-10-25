Looking for a scary movie? A Denton film critic gives his best movie picks for Halloween

We’re a week away from Halloween, but the spooky spirit has been alive and thriving in Denton, which gets you in the mood to watch some scary movies. Perhaps you’ve caught a few playing in Quakertown Park or East Side’s bar patio as part of 31 Days of Denton Halloween.

But if you’re not a fan of outdoor screenings or are craving something from the comfort of your own couch, there’s no need to worry. Plenty of spooky movies are available for streaming or purchase, making it convenient for you to enjoy them at your own pace.

Below are eight films to get you further in the Halloween spirit. These titles offer a diverse range of scares and thrills catering to different tastes. Six of these titles are better suited for mature audiences, while the final two are perfect for a family movie night.

A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET (1984)

While it may seem like low-hanging fruit to recommend the original A Nightmare on Elm Street, the horror classic turns 40 this year and remains a masterclass in horror filmmaking. Right out of the gate, it’s clear why A Nightmare on Elm Street is on the Mount Rushmore of slashers. It expertly shapes a candy bowl’s worth of suspense, providing a chilling introduction to the iconic villain, Freddy Krueger (played brilliantly by Robert Englund).

The film consistently delivers scares and imaginative surprises, from the eerie high school scene with a body bag to the surreal staircase covered in goo, and the unsettling transformation of a car’s roof into Freddy’s distinctive sweater pattern. This movie not only showcases Wes Craven’s exceptional filmmaking skills but also his talent as a writer. “Welcome to prime time ... .”

Where to Watch: All the Nightmare on Elm Street films are available to stream on Max. However, the original film’s theatrical cut and uncut version are available to be purchased on the newly-released 4K Ultra HD disc or Digital UHD. The excitement here is that the picture, color and audio have been significantly improved (unlike the original Halloween on 4K), offering a more immersive and thrilling experience. So, consider purchasing the new disc. If you’re lucky enough to find the 4K steelbook, it dons a retro Warner Bros. VHS aesthetic that’s perfect for collectors.

THE STRANGERS (2008)

Lionsgate released The Strangers: Chapter 1 earlier this year, and if what’s coming in the next two installments of this new trilogy is anything like what we saw this year, you better direct your attention back to the original 2008 film.

The Strangers, starring Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman, captures a universal horror: What if three masked assailants were out to kill you just “because you were home?” Um, no thank you, but the movie is a taut and incredibly gripping horror story that distills its subgenre to its core elements, emphasizing the intimate, instinctive fear of its concept.

Where to Watch: The Strangers can be streamed on Max. However, if you’d like to purchase the film in a physical format, a new 4K collector’s disc was released by Scream Factory last month. This disc includes a razor-sharp 4K presentation of the superior unrated version of the film, along with two handfuls of well-rendered making-of featurettes and a still gallery.

MAXXXINE (2024)

MaXXXine is the third chapter in Ti West’s X trilogy, which includes 2022’s X and Pearl. Each of these films explores a different vibe and era of horror, whether it’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre or The Wizard of Oz filtered through the oddities of The Shining. Now, West takes us to 1980s Hollywood, where its titular character (an incredible Mia Goth) chases fame while a mysterious killer stalks Tinseltown’s starlets.

MaXXXine is not just a horror thriller; it’s a visual feast. With exceptional colors and slick camera movement, it’s a stylish and engaging terror hangout. But what really takes it to the finish line is Kevin Bacon’s nasty turn as a private investigator.

Where to Watch: MaXXXine can be streamed on Max or purchased on 4K or Blu-ray disc, which includes making-of featurettes and behind-the-scenes insights.

BLACK CHRISTMAS (1974)

Terrifier 3 has demonstrated a fondness for Christmas horror, making the original Black Christmas a perfect choice for those seeking a darker take on the holiday season. For those in search of more “slay” than “sleigh,” Black Christmas offers a chilling experience. Starring Olivia Hussey and Margot Kidder, this well-crafted slasher follows a group of sorority sisters who become targets of threatening phone calls and are subsequently stalked and killed by a psychopath.

Black Christmas predates the iconic thrills of Halloween and Friday the 13th, standing as a smartly written film that actively engages the audience in the unfolding mystery. Its unsettling ending lingers long after it’s over. One standout moment involves the characters’ tense efforts to trace a chilling phone call, adding to the film’s gripping atmosphere.

Where to Watch: You can stream Black Christmas on Peacock, Tubi, or the Roku Channel. Scream Factory has released an excellent 4K disc version, which includes making-of featurettes, archival and retrospective interviews, and a 4K transfer with a perfect balance of grain and crispness.

GINGER SNAPS (2000)

Ginger Snaps has gained a dedicated following over the years, solidifying its status as a cult classic. In the Canadian supernatural film, Emily Perkins and Katharine Isabelle deliver captivating performances as sisters navigating the treacherous landscape of high school. It seamlessly weaves metaphors into its horror narrative, effectively incorporating themes of transformation and bodily functions. With its impressive practical effects on a low budget, Ginger Snaps provides a refreshing and unique watch worth revisiting each Halloween. It offers a more grounded and relatable take on the teen wolf archetype.

Where to Watch: You can stream Ginger Snaps on Shudder and AMC+ or purchase the collector’s edition of the film through Scream Factory. The disc contains extras such as audio commentaries with the filmmakers, retrospective interviews with the artists and storytellers, and deleted scenes, among other features.

ROSEMARY’S BABY (1968)

With the recent release of the Rosemary’s Baby prequel, titled Apartment 7A, on Paramount+, it’s a great time to delve into the original 1968 film. Rosemary’s Baby is renowned for its masterful portrayal of slow-burn horror, skillfully intertwining terror with thought-provoking social commentary.

In the film, Mia Farrow stars as Rosemary, a young woman unwittingly ensnared by her intrusive neighbors into a Satanic cult and subsequently impregnated with the child of Satan. The horror emanates not only from the Satanic cult, but also from Rosemary’s husband’s betrayal, the manipulation and gaslighting to which he subjects her, and the erosion of Rosemary’s bodily autonomy within their relationship. These intricacies add profound layers of depth to the narrative, elevating Rosemary’s Baby to a timeless classic that has more going on within its frame than you may know.

Where to Watch: You can stream Rosemary’s Baby on Paramount+, AMC+, the Criterion Channel, and MGM+. The Criterion Collection has a well-put-together (and, sadly, out-of-print) Blu-ray release filled with bonus content if you’re willing to spend $50+ through a secondary market. Otherwise, the standard 4K UHD disc and digital release are plenty great.

MONSTER HOUSE (2006)

Looking for a spooky movie that’s suitable for more of your family? Monster House should be strongly considered. This coming-of-age film delves into a variety of universal themes, such as the complexities of love, the inevitability of death, and the challenges of moving forward, all with the utmost sensitivity and grace. Although the movie does contain some frightening moments and jokes about urinating in bottles, these elements are not too overwhelming for children, making the film enjoyable for ages 7+. Read Netflix’s descriptions or watch the film’s trailer to better assess the film’s scariness for your little ones.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY (2019)

Gotta love the live-action Addams Family movies from the 1990s. But any parent who watches them today may recognize the areas that could be too much for younger children. Fortunately, the 2019 animated film does a great job and captures the quirky spirit of the original films and TV series from the 1960s and 1990s (or 2022’s Wednesday series on Netflix). There’s just something about the animated form that allows more room for creepy activity to happen without being too realistic to traumatize.

The Addams Family is a funny and spooky primer to Halloween that not only brings back old fans of the iconic family, but also introduces a new generation to a devilishly delightful experience. It’s a great way to share your childhood memories with your kids.

Where to Watch: You can stream the film for free on Tubi or rent the movie for $3.99-$5.99 on your favorite digital platforms, such as Fandango at Home or Prime Video.

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.