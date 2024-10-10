9 Halloween experiences to check out this spooky season in North Texas

As October ticks off the days the 31 days of Halloween kick off, take a look at these nine unique and potentially chilling experiences across North Texas to help you embrace the spooky season.

This list includes immersive Halloween theme parks and a real-life Halloween town to some of the scariest haunted houses in the region. These haunts are sure to get you into the spirit of the season. Before you go, make sure to check each spot’s website to ensure you have the latest information. You can find more things to do at Go See DFW .

Screams Halloween Theme Park

Screams Halloween Theme Park is one of the ultimate Halloween experiences in North Texas. The theme park has five different themed haunted houses, including Bootlegger’s Bayou, Time’s Up Maze, Terra Mythica Castle, Zombie Wasteland Apocalypse, and Klownz in 3-D. Along with haunted houses, visitors can also check out other attractions like the Cool Ghoul Boulevard, Rottingwood Cemetery, the Monster Museum and Scary-Oke. There are also games, pubs and more.

Details : Through Nov. 2. 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie. Tickets are $42 on Fridays and $52 on Saturdays. The park is only for visitors 16 and up.

Denton Halloween

This year is the first time downtown Denton will be transformed into a real-life Halloween town. Admire the spooky decorations or go to one of the many haunted events for people of all ages to enjoy. Take part in the Haunted Hotline scavenger hunt, in which participants will explore Denton to uncover the evil witch’s spell book and end her reign, or explore the many “boo-tique” markets. Other activities include Halloween movie nights, a Halloween roller derby on Oct. 26, and the Boos and Booze Bar Crawl on Oct. 12. A family-focused Day of the Dead Festival, with pine-box races and the Twilight Lantern Parade, takes place Oct. 25-27. Information on more daily events can be found on the Denton Halloween website.

Details : Through Nov. 1. Downtown Denton. No cost for admission; certain activities require tickets.

Hangman’s House of Horrors

What purports to be Fort Worth’s original haunted house is located at a former military base that was built in the 1910s. Learn about the popular legend of Hezekiah Jones, known as “The Hangman.” Visitors can also check out a horror-based interactive exhibit titled “The Beauty of Horror,” where they can take photos and selfies on professionally prepared sets. There’s also an opportunity to take on terrifying zombies at Hangman’s Outbreak! attraction.

Details : Through Nov. 2. 4400 Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth. General admission is $39.

Ripley’s Nights of Frights

Fear is in full throttle at Ripley’s Nights of Frights in Grand Prairie. On Oct. 12, 19 and 26, visitors can try to escape the haunted-mirror maze, along with taking part in the 7D carnival ride and Wax Museum of Fear. Be warned: Creatures of the night will be lurking in the shadows.

Details : Oct. 12, 19 and 26. 601 E. Palace Parkway, Grand Prairie. Tickets are $29.99. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Reindeer Manor Halloween Park

For 51 years, Reindeer Manor Halloween Park has been scaring North Texas residents with its jump-scares, costumes and actual ghosts. It is considered one of the oldest haunted attractions in America. This year, the manor holds the Thrasher Slashers “Scarepark,” which has three haunted houses, stage shows and games. The haunted house themes include Off World, where you must escape from an unknown lab specimen at a top secret facility. With Sunk!, visitors are chased by mutated sea creatures. You can also find your way through the decaying hallways in The House of Four Suits, as a secret society with a blood thirst hunts you down.

Details : Through Nov. 2. Alliance Skatepark, 1002 Lone Star Parkway, Grand Prairie. Admission starts at $40.

Zombie Safari

If you’ve ever wanted to know what it would feel like to go up against a bunch of zombies, here is your chance. This Halloween experience is located on a paintball range in Forney. It’s an interactive, real-time, first-person experience where participants can fend off zombies while being barricaded in towers and school buses.

Details : Select dates through Oct. 27. 8975 FM 740 South, Forney. Admission starts at $29.95; rider-only admission is $14.95.

Thrillvania Haunted House Park

At Thrillvania, explore 50 acres filled with three different haunted houses. Learn about the haunting tale of a werewolf named Baron Michael Verdun, who lived in the manor with his vampire wife Lady Cassandra, or stop by Cassandra’s House of Clowns and Sam Gain’s Trail of Torment for more spooky thrills.

Details : Through Nov. 2. 2330 County Road 138, Terrell. Tickets start at $34.99.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

For those who are not into haunted houses, the Dallas Theater Center is putting on Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. The story follows a woman’s quest to find the elusive Count Dracula, who has infected her sister with a mysterious blood disease. Desperate to save her, she teams up with her fiancé and Dr. Van Helsing to hunt down Dracula and uncover a cure.

Details : Oct. 11 through Nov. 3. Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Dallas. Tickets start at $40.

Haunted Castle Cafe

In Plano, a spooky new restaurant called the Haunted Castle Cafe is serving up food and scares. In addition to adult fare and signature frozen drinks, the eerie experience also offers options for kids. The menu includes items such as Haunted Castle chicken wings, Italian wedding soup, arugula fig salad, zombie burger and French fries, and more.

Details : Open for lunch and dinner Tuesdays through Sundays; open for dinner Mondays. 1900 Dallas Parkway, Plano.

