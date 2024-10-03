7 must-see attractions for families at the 2024 State Fair of Texas

This year's State Fair of Texas is true to its theme of "24 Days of Fun." With so many fun things to do, you might wonder how you're going to fit it all in--especially if you're visiting the fair with kids. It's easy to get distracted by all the sights and sounds so it's best to have a plan. So, before you hit the Midway or have your first corny dog, take a look at these must-do family-friendly attractions.

DINOSAURS AT THE LAGOON & DINO TIME WITH PROFESSOR T. REX

Big Tex isn't the only giant you're going to want to snap a selfie with. Head over to the Leonhardt Lagoon to meet some giants from the prehistoric era. The exhibition features 10 life-sized dinosaurs, all from Texas, including a 57-foot Alamosaurus. Professor T. Rex and his Dino wrangler will be there at scheduled times throughout the day to answer all your dinosaur questions.

Located at the Leonhardt Lagoon. Dinosaur exhibition is on view daily 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Professor T. Rex speaks daily at 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:45 p.m. 3:45 p.m. and 5:35 p.m.

BUTTER SCULPTURE

This can't-miss attraction is educational, artistic and quirky. Each year, a local sculptor uses 1000 pounds of butter to create a display depicting the fair’s theme -- which this year is "24 Days of Fun."

Located in the Creative Arts Building.

¡FIESTAS DE MARIONETAS!

A small village of more than 85 handmade marionettes come to life to tell stories and celebrate a fiesta of color, culture and creativity. After the show, see where the magic happens with a backstage tour. There's also a craft activity for the kids.

Shows are daily at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the McDonald’s Amphitheater on First Avenue.

ALL-STAR STUNT DOG SHOW

Dogs rescued from pounds and shelters from across the country perform amazing tricks in this family-friendly show. Besides showcasing unique canine talents, every show promotes pet adoption, responsible pet ownership and the importance of spay and neutering.

Shows are at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Marine Corp Square.

MUNDO LATINO: DIA DE LOS MUERTOS

Most Day of the Dead celebrations are more than a month away, but you can get a jump on the holiday with Mundo Latino: Día de Los Muertos, an exhibition that showcases the rich history and significance of the holiday with colorful art installations and live painting sessions.

Open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Women's Museum.

ONCOR PETTING ZOO

Don't miss out on the Fair's new and improved petting zoo. It's moved to the Pan Am Arena which allows fairgoers more space to interact with even more cute animals. Meet and feed a variety of farm animals, including emus, zebras, pigs, goats, sows, ewes, nanny goats and their babies.

Open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pam Am Arena.

SOAP BUBBLE CIRCUS

Watch as the bubble artists, or "bubbleologists," perform Guinness World Record-breaking feats in this show that's a unique blend of comedy, improvisation and circus-style flair. Enjoy bubbles that spin, float and rise up. There's even a bubble snowman that dances across a tightrope.

Shows are at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Oak Farms Theater.

