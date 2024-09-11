20 things to do this fall in North Texas

Fall is just around the corner in North Texas. Beyond picking up pumpkins, here are 20 things you can do to get into the autumn spirit in and around Dallas-Fort Worth. Live music, family-friendly activities, festival food and, of course, the State Fair of Texas are mainstays in the region. Here’s your guide to what to do this fall in D-FW.

As a note, weather-related schedule changes and other updates are a possibility. Make sure to check event websites as you plan your trip. You can find more events at Go See DFW .



GRAPEFEST — A TEXAS WINE EXPERIENCE

This annual Texas wine fest is a must if you love wine - especially love Texas wine. You’ll also find unique international wines, paired with special tastings and kid-friendly events that includes a Texas Rangers World Series Trophy Tour. Festival food, such as turkey legs, corn dogs and kettle corn, are part of the vendor offerings. American Idol winner Taylor Hicks and Las Vegas entertainer Frankie Moreno will take the main stage on Friday and Saturday nights respectively. If wine isn’t your thing, there will also be beer, hard cider, and nonalcoholic beverages. The four-day festival shuts down Main Street in downtown Grapevine, so plan accordingly if you live in the area.

Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12 and 62 and up, free for children 5 and under. $20 for a Friday-Saturday-Sunday weekend pass for adults. Free admission for all on Sept. 12 and until 5 p.m. on Sept. 13. grapevinetexasusa.com/grapefest.

OTSUKIMI MOON-VIEWING FESTIVAL

This traditional Japanese festival has moved to Plano in 2024. Presented by the Japan-America Society of Dallas/Fort Worth, the annual event celebrates the autumn, or harvest, moon. Activities include Japanese music performances and martial arts performances. Crafts include making a rabbit mask - a must for kids (Why a rabbit? A rabbit making mochi is the Japanese equivalent to the American man-on-the-moon). Visitors can browse vendor booths selling Japanese wares. Specialty food trucks will have Eastern cuisine-inspired food and drinks. While admission is free, event organizers encourage attendees to withdraw cash ahead of time due to access at Haggard Park; debit and credit cards are also accepted widely.

Sept. 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Haggard Park, 901 E. 15th St., Plano. Free admission. jasdfw.org/event/2024-otsukimi-moon-viewing-festival/.



ADDISON OKTOBERFEST

German culture is at the center of Addison Oktoberfest. And that’s not just because of the number of attendees that sport dirndls and lederhosen. Munich flair is woven through the festival filled with polka music, Bavarian folk dancers and even a Dachshund Dash. Other activities include a free-play arcade set up and a silent disco, both situated in the Addison Theatre. Beyond hefty steins of bier, attendees should save room for classic fare like sausage and sauerkraut, pretzels, strudel and more. Fear not if you’re not a fan of deutsches kochen (German cooking): You can still find funnel cake, corn dogs and the like. Depending on the weather, you may want to slip into the air-conditioned Kleinhalle. And you can catch all the football you want by visiting the Draught Haus Biergarten.

Sept. 19 from 5 to 11 p.m., Sept. 20 from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., Sept. 21 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., Sept. 22 from 12 to 6 p.m. at Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle, Addison. Admission free for all on Thursday. Ticket prices vary Friday through Sunday. Dogs allowed on Sunday. addisonoktoberfest.com.



PLANO BALLOON FESTIVAL

The sky’s the limit with the Plano Balloon Festival, an annual event filled with - naturally - hot air balloon launches. Other activities this year include evening drone shows, concerts and a performance by the Plano Symphony Orchestra.

Sept. 19 from 5 to 10 p.m., Sept. 20 from 4 to 10 p.m., Sept. 21 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sept. 22 from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Oak Point Park, 2801 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano. $10 for adults, $5 for ages 3-12 and 65 and older, free for children 36 inches tall and under and for first responders and active and retired military members with valid ID. planoballoonfest.org.



AUTUMN AT THE ARBORETUM

This year’s Autumn at the Arboretum theme draws inspiration from Texas’ earliest settlers and their history. The display will transform the venue’s acreage alongside White Rock Lake into a celebration of pioneer life. And that’s all with the help of almost 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squashes and 150,000 fall flowers, such as marigolds, chrysanthemums and pentas. The theme will incorporate the state’s rich history into pumpkin houses with nods to a log cabin, local saloon, general store, sod house, farmstead and schoolhouse. Check the Arboretum’s website to see dedicated events, like concerts and Halloween nights, during its autumn season.

Sept. 21-Nov. 3, daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road, Dallas. $22 for ages 13-64, $18 for ages 65 and up, $13 for ages 2-12, free for children 1 and younger. Admission to the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden is $3 extra. Timed tickets must be purchased in advance. Parking is $15 on-site or $12 online. dallasarboretum.org/autumn-at-the-arboretum.



LEWISVILLE WESTERN DAYS

The world tamale-eating championship and five music stages are balanced by entertainment ranging from kids’ cattle-roping and riding activities to western gun show demonstrations. Some children’s activities require a fee, so looking into all-access wristbands for $15 may be a smart investment. Main Stage music headliners include Jack Ingram and Ashley McBryde on Friday night, followed by country music star Chris Young on Saturday night’s closer.

Sept. 27 from 4 to 11:30 p.m., Sept. 28 from 12 to 11:30 p.m. near Wayne Ferguson Plaza and Lewisville City Hall in Old Town Lewisville. Free admission before 6 p.m., $15 after 6 p.m.; free for ages 12 and under. lewisvillewesterndays.com.



STATE FAIR OF TEXAS

It’s that time of year again. Fried food winners, pictures with Big Tex and Ferris wheel rides are back later this month as part of the 24 days of the State Fair of Texas. Accessing food, rides and Midway games typically involves the purchase of coupons, and admission requires a ticket (though there are several ways to find discounts). Free activities with admission include live music, rodeo events, livestock exhibits, a sprawling car show, parade and many more.

Sept. 27-Oct. 20 at Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave., Dallas. Open Sundays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. $15-$25 for adults, $5-$18 for kids and seniors, free for ages 2 and under; check the website for discounts. bigtex.com.



COTTONWOOD ART FESTIVAL

Hundreds of artists will display their work at the fall edition of this biannual art fair, with Austin mixed-media artist Jay Long serving as this year’s featured artist. Tons of art, two stages of live music and ArtStop Children’s area packed with art activities are on deck. There’ll be a variety of vendors selling food, beer, wine and nonalcoholic drinks. The festival includes a sidewalk chalk art contest for artists over 12 years old. Registration is required; see the website for details.

Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cottonwood Park, 1321 W. Belt Line Road, Richardson. Free admission. cottonwoodartfestival.com.



MORE FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

AUTUMN FEST IN LITTLE ELM

Four days of family fun features carnival rides, live music (think: Selena and Taylor Swift tribute banks) and food trucks, plus a Mexican Independence Day fiesta on Sept. 14. Admission ranges from $5-10. Sept. 12-15 at Little Elm Park. lakefrontlittleelm.com/autumn-fest.



HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION AT DALLAS ARBORETUM

In addition to its annual autumnal festivities, the Dallas Arboretum also hosts a two-day Hispanic Heritage Month event. The crowd-favorite Quinceañera Fashion Show will be met by live entertainment, a vendor market and cooking demonstrations. Sept. 14-15 at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. dallasarboretum.org/hispanic-heritage-celebration.



HISPANIC HERITAGE FESTIVAL

Bring lawn chairs for an evening with local and national Latin recording artists, folk dances, and Hispanic cuisine. Sept. 16 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Grimes Park. desototexas.gov/business_detail_T7_R188.php.



DENTON BLUES FESTIVAL

The fest kicks off on Sept. 15 with a karaoke battle, followed by two days of live blues performances from acts that include Big Bill Morganfield and The Keeshea Pratt Band. Sept. 20-22 in Quakertown Park, Denton. dentonbluesfest.com.



CELEBRATE FATE

With a back-to-the-80s theme for 2024, this community event will have free family-friendly fun, a pickleball tournament, fireworks and food trucks, among other vendors. Sept. 21 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Fate City Hall. fatetx.gov/celebratefate.

FLIGHT OF THE MONARCH FESTIVAL

Every year, millions of monarch butterflies make their way through Texas on their annual migration south. This family-friendly festival includes butterfly releases, live music and art, and an evening water show. Oct. 5 from 12 to 6 p.m. at EpicCentral, Grand Prairie. epiccentral.com.



MURPHY MAIZE DAYS

Murphy celebrates its agricultural heritage with a “cornival” filled with live music, a kids zone and an inflatable zone, a new whiskey tasting, a petting zoo, a car show and, of course, corn. Fireworks serve as the grand finale. Oct. 5 from noon to 9:45 p.m. at Murphy Central Park, Murphy. maizedays.com.



AUBREY PEANUT FESTIVAL

Aubrey presents its 38th annual salute to peanuts, once the mainstay crop of this small Denton County town. There’ll be a parade, vendor booths, food trucks, love music, and a kids zone with pony rides, face painting, petting zoo and train rides. Tip: Stop by the City of Aubrey booth near the fire department for free tickets for kids to pick up soft serve, cotton candy and more. Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Aubrey. aubreytx.gov.

BONNIE AND CLYDE DAYS

Scenes from the 1960s Warren Beatty-Faye Dunaway movie were filmed in Pilot Point, once a hangout of the notorious bank robbers. The town commemorates those days with reenactments, a pie-eating contest, a classic car show, a soap box car race and live music from Beerman and Trent Cowie, among others. Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Pilot Point Square. facebook.com/bonnieandclydedays.

EPIC ARTS AND MUSIC FESTIVAL

Enjoy two days of arts and music in Grand Prairie’s EpicCentral entertainment district. Last year’s festivities included tunes by the Tejas Brothers, in addition to a signature fountain show. Oct. 19-20 at EpicCentral, Grand Prairie. epiccentral.com.



NORTH TEXAS TRIBUTE JAM

Enjoy live music and an array of food with proceeds benefiting Cloud 9 Charities. Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Old Town Lewisville. General admission starts at $25, with VIP passes starting at $50. northtexastributejam.com.



ENNIS AUTUMN DAZE

Highlights include live music, a cornhole tournament, pumpkin patch, a hay maze, carnival rides, food and beer. Oct. 25-27 in downtown Ennis. Free admission on Oct. 25; $5 on Oct. 26-27 for ages 13 and up. visitennistexas.com/ennisautumn.



FESTIVAL AT THE SWITCHYARD

The 14th annual festival features musical entertainment on three stages, including rock band The Wallflowers and alt-rock band Deep Blue Something. Free activities will include carnival rides, games, face painting and balloon art. There will also be food vendors and shopping. Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Carrollton. carrolltonfestival.com.

