Dust off your lederhosen and celebrate fall at these North Texas Oktoberfest events

The German tradition called Oktoberfest has been celebrated in Texas for generations. The Volksfest, or "people's festival," features traditional German food and drink, dancing, and of course, lots of oompah music.

If you're wondering why some festivals happen in September, it's because the weather in Bavaria tends to be rainy in October. In the early part of the 20th century, organizers moved the date of the festival to the end of September when the weather is more temperate. Although September weather in Texas can still be rather toasty, the tradition of a September celebration continues.

Here's a list of places in North Texas where you can raise a German stein to Oktoberfest.

Remember to check the websites or social media on each event for any last-minute changes. You can find more events at Go See DFW .

ADDISON OKTOBERFEST

Enjoy a taste of the original Bavarian celebration with a Texas twist at Addison's Oktoberfest. The four-day celebration is an authentic representation of the original festival in Munich, with multiple tents and biergartens spread throughout the festival grounds.

At the Kleinhalle tent, you can listen to bands and sip a beer in air-conditioned comfort. The Draught Haus Biergarten has college and pro football on the big screen. Children 12 and under can visit the Kidsgarten tent where they will find crafts and games, including a kiddie version of stein hoisting called Mini Masskrug. And the Partyhalle tent is home to keg tapping, the Dachshund Dash, dancing and the strong-arm Masskrugstemmen contests, along with Bavarian music.

Details : Sept. 19-22 at Addison Circle Park in Addison. $5-$15

FORT WORTH OKTOBERFEST

Polka comes to Cowtown when over 50 polka party bands perform at this authentic Bavarian festival. There will also be Bavarian food and beer, polka dancing and traditional performances on three stages. The ceremonial ‘Tapping of the Kegs’ kicks off the fun on Thursday with the festival continuing through Saturday with Oktoberfest Olympics, carnival rides, dachshund races, Siegi’s Sausage Brat Eating Contest, bier barrel rolling, stein hoist competitions and a 5k.

Details: Sept. 26-28 at Trinity Park in Fort Worth. $10-$20; free for kids under 12



MCKINNEY OKTOBERFEST

Weenie dogs and mustaches headline the German-themed fun in Historic Downtown McKinney. Enjoy authentic German food, domestic and imported beer, live music, dancing, traditional costumes, children's activities, and more. The event also includes a Stein Holding Competition and a Beard and Mustache Competition. And don't miss the Annual Weenie Dog Races where over 70 weenie dogs and wannabes (all other breeds) compete for the title of top dog.

Details: Sept. 27-29 in Historic Downtown McKinney. Free.



OKTOBERFEST AT FLAG POLE HILL IN DALLAS

This year's annual event at Flag Pole Hill, just north of White Rock Lake, features a kids zone, a market village, beer and food that includes everything from brats to pizza and Hefeweizen to Kolsch. Activities include keg tapping, a stein holding contest and music from Red, a Taylor Swift tribute band,and country artist Cory Morrow.

Details: Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Flag Pole Hill in Dallas. $12-$25; free for kids under 4.



MUENSTER OKTOBERFEST

Make the drive to Muenster for a dirndl and lederhosen contest. The 3-day event kicks off on Friday with the official Tapping of the Keg. Other activities throughout the weekend include an eating competition, a stein hoisting competition and of course, lots of music and beer.

Details: Oct 4-6 at Heritage Park Event Center in Muenster. $30 admission, children 12 and younger free.



FRISCO OKTOBERFEST

The 5th annual Frisco Oktoberfest includes authentic Oktoberfest music and dancing, a variety of local shops and businesses, traditional German cuisine, stein hoisting competitions, keg rolling contests, stein races, an official brat eating competition and plenty of beer.

Details: Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Star in Frisco. Free.

SOUTHLAKE OKTOBERFEST

Be sure to catch the dog costume contest and race at Southlake’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. The three-day festival features a variety of activities and attractions for all ages. Enjoy German food and drinks, including traditional favorites like bratwurst, pretzels and beer, a vendor market, a kids zone and a live music lineup that includes Vocal Trash, The Spazmatics and Brave Combo.

Details: Oct. 11-13 at Southlake Town Square in Southlake. Free.

CELINA OKTOBERFEST

In true Oktoberfest fashion, the City of Celina kicks off its Oktoberfest with a tapping of the keg in the Biergarten. Enjoy music from Imperial Brass, The Royal Klobasneks, Oom-Pah Daddies and Brave Combo and authentic German dancers in period costumes. If you’re feeling competitive, give the Beer Pong Tournament or the Stein Holding Contest a whirl. For the kids, there's cookie and pumpkin decorating, a petting zoo and a kids zone.

Details: Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Historic Downtown Celina Square in Celina. $5; free for kids 12 and under.

PAWTOBERFEST

Enjoy a day in the park with your pooch while sipping craft beer, enjoying goodies from the food trucks, listening to live music and shopping from vendors. Other activities include a pet agility course, photo opportunities and the annual pet costume contest.

Details: Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Huffhines Park in Richardson Free.



