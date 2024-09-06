Celebrate Dieciseis de Septiembre in North Texas with these 8 events

Break out the noisemakers, Independence Day is just around the corner--Mexican Independence Day, that is. September 16 or Dieciséis de Septiembre, commemorates the start of an insurrection that eventually led to Mexico’s freedom from Spanish rule.

Celebrate the holiday, which is also known as Diez y Seis, at one of these North Texas fiestas.

Remember to check the websites or social media on each event for any last-minute changes. You can find more events at Go See DFW .

VIVA DALLAS

The City of Dallas launches Hispanic Heritage Month in front of Dallas City Hall with a festival. Enjoy music, arts and crafts, spirits, ales, Mexican street food and mariachis and bands on the main stage. The event also includes a community procession at 6 p.m. that ends with the official Grito at 7 p.m. and a “Best Grito” contest. Grito means "shout” in Spanish and is an expression that sounds a lot like a yodel. Its re-creation commemorates the call to arms by Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo on September 16, 1810, which started the Mexican War of Independence.

Details: Sept. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Dallas City Hall Plaza. Free. vivadallas.com

DALLAS ARBORETUM HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION

Don't miss the 7th annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration at the Dallas Arboretum this weekend. The event features dance and musical performances, a vendor market, cooking demonstrations and the always popular Quinceañera fashion show.

Details: Sept. 14-15 at the Dallas Arboretum. $10-$16, and parking is $12-$15. dallasarboretum.org.



¡CELEBRAMOS! AT THE FORT WORTH BOTANIC GARDEN

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden invites guests to celebrate Latin American culture with six-week event that includes performances and exhibitions, dining opportunities and more. Festivities kick off on Sept. 14 with a Latin American flag parade and free admission. The day also includes live music by an all-female mariachi trio, a dance party and food trucks.

Details: Sept. 14-Oct.27 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Check website for admission prices. fwbg.org

DIECISEIS CELEBRATION AT THE PARK FOREST LIBRARY

Stop by the Park Forest Branch of the Dallas Public Library for a celebration that includes music, food, games, a piñata break, dancing from the Allegre Ballet Foklorico and a Grito reenactment.

Details: Sept. 14 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Park Forest Branch of the Dallas Public Library. Free. dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/event/dieciseis-celebration-mexican-independence-day-353241



MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION AND FUN WALK

The Lakefront in Little Elm hosts a Mexican Independence Day party that includes carnival rides, food trucks, Ballet Folklorico and music from the Selena Forever Tribute Band. While you’re there, don’t miss the Tacos & Tequila Fun Walk. Enjoy margarita stations, authentic Mexican food tastings, performers and even a beer burro while you’re led through the trails in Little Elm Park by a mariachi band. Each walker receives four food tastings and four margarita drinks. Non-alcoholic tickets are also available.

Details: Sept. 14 from 12 to 10 p.m. at Little Elm Park in Little Elm. Carnival is free with admission, $25-$35 for Tacos & Tequila Fun Walk, $10 for parking.

FESTIVAL INDEPENDECIA FIESTAS PATRIAS IRVING

Celebrate Mexican and Central American Independence Day with food, activities for the whole family and a live music line-up that includes Alexandra La Reina de la Bachata, Los Jhosse Lora, Guanacos Swing and Los Cumbia Loca.

Details: Sept. 15 from 12 to 10 p.m. at Los Colinas Levy Event Plaza in Irving. $30 admission, children 12 and younger free.



FIESTAS PATRIAS IN FORT WORTH

In honor of Mexican Independence Day, the Mexican consul general of Dallas takes the stage at La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth to give the Grito de Independencia, or cry for independence. The day-long festival also includes live music and ballet folklorico performances.

Details : Sept. 15 from 12 to 6 p.m. at La Gran Plaza in Fort Worth. Free.

DUNCANVILLE MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

The City of Duncanville celebrates Mexico's independence from Spain with an El Grito with the Mexican Consulate and a day filled with music, dance, food and cultural activities.

Details : Sept. 16 from 4-9 p.m. at Armstrong Park in Duncanville. Free.

