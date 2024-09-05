Denton Arts & Jazz Festival announces headliners; all stages are returning thanks to donations

The Denton Arts & Jazz Festival has announced its headliners, and organizers said the festival on Oct. 4-6 will have the same number of stages despite earlier financial concerns.

The festival was going to look different this year after massive shifts in funding. However, Kevin Lechler, executive director of the Denton Festival Foundation, which produces the festival, said donors have made it possible to have all six stages this year.

Lechler previously said organizers would have to get rid of two stages this year.

However, thanks to donations from Andersons Eatery and Distillery and the Music Performance Trust Fund, all of the festival stages will return.

Lechler said the Celebration Stage, previously located near City Hall, will be moved to Andersons this year. The restaurant and distillery is at 410 N. Bell Ave., across the street from the Civic Center and Quakertown Park, so Denton police will supervise a crosswalk for festivalgoers.

“We had two organizations step up to the plate,” Lechler said. “So we’re going to have all [the] stages.”

The Recording Industry’s Music Performance Trust Fund, based in New York, supports admission-free professional music performances around the U.S. and Canada.

Lechler said the festival will have more arts and crafts vendors than he has seen in almost two decades.

“It’s shaping up to be a very good year,” he said.

Denton Record-Chronicle Seventeen-year-old multi-instrumentalist Justin-Lee Schultz will headline the Denton Arts & Jazz Festival’s first night, Friday, Oct. 4.

Headliners

Arts & Jazz will feature an up-and-coming young prodigy, a band with members who have competed in nationally televised singing competitions, and a returning Denton band that locals all know about.

Friday, Oct. 4: Justin-Lee Schultz

Seventeen-year-old musician Justin-Lee Schultz has many talents playing all genres of music, from jazz, blues and R&B to pop, fusion and gospel.

Schultz was born in Johannesburg, South Africa. His talents were discovered at the age of 5 when he first played the piano, and he later received an endorsement from Yamaha South Africa.

His dad moved their family to Michigan in 2015, and they now reside in California.

The multi-instrumentalist’s debut album, Gruv Kid, features collaborations with jazz heavyweights Bob James, Najee, Jonathan Butler and more. His second solo album, Just in the Moment, came out last year.

“He’s kind of a prodigy,” Lechler said. “Typically we don’t have a young artist. I’m excited since he’s very special and is going to go places.”

Schultz will perform with his sister Jamie on drums and his father, Julius, on guitar.

Their set will be at 9 p.m. Oct. 4.

Saturday, Oct. 5: Texas Hill

Formed in 2020, Texas Hill’s lineup features musicians who competed on American Idol and The Voice.

Adam Wakefield was a finalist on Season 10 of The Voice, and Casey James earned a third-place finish on Season 9 of American Idol.

The Voice Season 7 winner Craig Wayne Boyd was part of the group until early 2023, when Bart Walker, Louis Winfield and Clark Singleton joined Texas Hill.

Lechler said the band will bring Texas blues, jazz and country sounds to the fest.

Texas Hill’s debut album, Heaven Down Here, came out in 2022. The group is set to release its sophomore album, Soldier, on Sept. 13.

Texas Hill’s set will be at 9 p.m. Oct. 5.

Sunday, Oct. 6: Brave Combo

As always, Brave Combo will close out the festival at 7 p.m. Oct. 6.

For those who don’t know, the polka, rock and world beat band from Denton plays a mix of tunes that includes salsa, merengue, rock, cumbia, conjunto, polka, zydeco, classical, cha cha, the blues and more.

“It wouldn’t be Arts & Jazz without Brave Combo,” Lechler said.