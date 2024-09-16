How to attend LIV Golf’s Team Championships in North Texas

LIV Golf is making its way to Dallas for the professional golf tour’s grand finale in 2024.

The Saudi Arabia-backed professional golf tour is playing the final event of its season — the team championship — at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2024.

Unlike the PGA Tour’s individual Fedex Cup tournament, LIV Golf incorporates a team aspect, separating its players into 13 teams of four that play for the team title and additional prize money as part of the final tournament.

Former SMU player and two-time U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC squad is leading the way in the standings with two events left to play. Former major champions Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are captaining the next two teams in the standings, Legion XIII and Ripper GC, respectively.

Fans interested in attending can buy one-day tickets for any of the three days of the tournament. Tickets start at $34 and vary by day. A three-day grounds pass starts at $102.46.

There are a variety of other hospitality options available during the tournament, such as the Birdie Shack with views of the tee boxes on the 12th and 15th holes, as well as the 14th green.

The Gallery Club on the ninth hole and Club 54 on 18 offer other options beyond the standard grounds pass. The viewings come with heftier prices, with the Birdie Shack offering the most affordable luxury experience at $510.28 for a three-day ticket.

As the season finale, the tournament is bringing a host of other events that fans can attend during the weekend as well. Country singer Bailey Zimmerman and DJ Martin Garrix are performing at the venue during the weekend. Zimmerman is taking the stage on Saturday while Garrix will do so on Sunday.

The tour also recently announced that NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal will be performing as DJ Diesel for the Sports Illustrated LIV Golf Experience at night on Sept. 21. The event will be at Komodo, a restaurant and nightclub in Deep Ellum, after the second round of the tournament.

This is LIV’s first tournament in North Texas and its second in the Lone Star State after an event in Houston in June of this year.

The tournament will be held from Sept. 20 to 22 at Maridoe Golf Club, 2020 Kelly Blvd, Carrollton. livgolf.com/events/liv-golf-team-championship-dallas-2024.

