7 corn and hay mazes in North Texas

There’s nothing like fall on the farm, and these seven spots across North Texas offer a variety of autumn-inspired activities, including hay and corn mazes.

Beyond mazes, these Dallas-Fort Worth spots offer options to pick pumpkins, take hayrides, pet farm animals, play lawn games and drink apple cider. Some spots even have carnival rides and Ferris wheels.

Before heading out, remember to check the website of the farm you plan to visit to confirm its hours and find the latest information and updates.

Blase Family Farm, Rockwall

This Rockwall farm offers pick-your-own blueberries during the summer months, but it transitions to a pumpkin farm in the fall. In addition to picking out a pumpkin, you can take a hayride through the trees and blueberry fields, wind your way through a hay maze, and pet some llamas, alpacas, sheep and donkeys at the petting zoo.

Details: Through Oct. 31, but reservations are required. Admission is $11 for ages 2 and older, free for children age 1 and younger.

Cobbins Family Pumpkin Patch, Sanger

This Denton County farm is run by the Cobbs and Hobbins families and features a giant pumpkin patch as well as bounce houses, a hay maze, lawn games, pumpkin bowling and a craft station. It’s particularly friendly for younger children, with a toddler village, infant play area and a sensory playground. You can bring your dog to an event on Oct. 27, and the trunk or treat is held Oct. 31.

Details: Through Oct. 31. 1926 Milam Road E, Sanger. Admission is $10-$12, free for ages 2 and under.

Hall's Pumpkin Farm and Corn Maze, Grapevine

The massive corn maze is a highlight at Hall’s historic farm in Grapevine. You can wind your way through 2 acres of 9-foot-tall corn stalks (it takes about 15-20 minutes) before feeding cows and donkeys from a hayride or picking out a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch. Concessions include kettle corn and hot apple cider.

Details: Through Nov. 3. 3420 Hall Johnson Road, Grapevine. Admission is $5-$15, and it is cash only at the door. Free for children 3 and under, seniors and veterans.

Mainstay Farm, Cleburne

This farm and winery in Cleburne is open through Nov. 3 for lots of fall activities, including a Texas-sized pumpkin barn and new World of Pumpkins display, Ferris wheel, playground, hay rides, carnival rides, three different walk-through mazes, farm animals, a pick-your-own zinnia field, a gift shop, and – new this year – the Grand Funk Train. The food options go beyond the basics, with pulled pork sandwiches, burgers and brisket nachos, plus an ice cream filling station and a Wine Terrace with Mainstay Farm wines. Dogs on leash welcome.

Details: Through Nov. 3. 1004 W. Bethesda Road, Cleburne. Admission is $25.95-$59.95.

Preston Trail Farms, Gunter

The Big Orange Pumpkin Farm is open through Nov. 27 and offers all the fun fall farm activities, like a pumpkin patch, hayrides, a petting farm and a 6-foot hay maze. Well-behaved dogs are welcome on a leash. There’s also a year-round hardware and feed store to visit, plus a cafe that offers sandwiches, burgers and even breakfast staples like biscuits and gravy and French toast.

Details: Through Nov. 27. 15102 State Highway 289, Gunter. Admission is $12-$15, free for children 2 and under.

Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm, Midlothian

Shadow Creek is a 25-acre farm under the canopy of shade trees, so most farm adventures are in the shade! Pick up a pumpkin at the pumpkin patch, wind your way through the corn maze, take a hayride, see some barnyard animals, or play on all the swings and games at the farm. There’s even a hay pyramid climb, hay hill sides and pumpkin bowling. For food and drinks, there will be vendors on site like Cici’s Cider and Dough Bites, Vaqueros Taco Shack and Andy’s Dawgs, but guests are welcome to bring blankets and picnic fare.

Details: Through Oct. 27. 1530 Indian Creek Drive, Midlothian. Admission is $16-$18, free for children 2 and under. Check hours and buy tickets online.

Yesterland Farm, Canton

This Canton farm bills itself as a “ride back in time,” and its fall festival through Nov. 3 offers amusement park rides, a petting zoo, a pumpkin patch, you-pick zinnias and sunflowers, a walk-through corn maze (there’s a creepy corn maze option, too!), pig races, paintball, trick or treat on the farm, and food like funnel cakes, brisket and specialty shakes.

Details: Through Nov. 3. 15410 I-20, Canton. Admission starts at $24.95, free for children 2 and under.

