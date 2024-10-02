19 perfect pumpkin patches to explore around North Texas

Fall and October have finally arrived — and it seems they’ve come together this year. Yes, we're still a week or so away from comfortably snuggling up by the fire pit, but we no longer have to feel self-conscious about putting out the fall decor or getting on with the oh-so-important business of Halloween costume planning.

October also means pumpkin patch season. To help with your hunt for the perfect patch we’ve rounded up 19 of the best places for pumpkins and fall family fun.

Remember to check the websites or social media on each event for any last-minute changes.

The Dallas Morning News Pumpkin Nights in Arlington is open daily through Halloween.

ARLINGTON

Pumpkin Nights

The stroll down the half-mile trail full of lights, colors, and pumpkins will definitely put you in a Halloween state of mind. Displays include the Forbidden City, Pirate’s Cove, and Enchanted Forest that features over 7,500 hand-carved real and artificial pumpkins. There's also a festival area where you can catch the Spirit of the Pumpkins fire show, games and refreshments. Be sure to get your tickets in advance as they sell out quickly.

Details: Through Oct. 31 at Howell Farms in Arlington. Free-$35. pumpkinnights.org

DALLAS

Autumn at the Arboretum

During its annual fall event, the garden brings in thousands of colorful florals and 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squashes to create its famous Pumpkin Village. This year, the village features the theme “Texas Town,” taking visitors on a journey through Texas pioneer life.

Details: Open daily through Nov. 3 at the Dallas Arboretum. General admission $14-$20. Admission to the Children’s Garden is $3 extra. Parking is $15. dallasarboretum.org

Dallas Arboretum Texas Town is the theme for this year's Autumn at the Arboretum

Pumpkin Patch at the Dallas Farmers Market

You'll support local farmers when you pick out your pumpkins at the Dallas Farmers Market Choose from over 25 pumpkin varieties grown in Floydada, Texas, many of which you won't find at your grocery store.

Details: Through Oct. 31 at The Shed at the Dallas Farmers Market. Free. dallasfarmersmarket.org

NorthPark Pumpkin Patch

Visitors can enjoy photo opps, hot apple cider, scavenger hunts and story times with the Dallas Public Library's Bookmarks at this patch located at NorthPark Center. Throughout the duration of the event, all change collected by the wishing well at the Pumpkin Patch, the Dillard’s Fountain, and the Neiman Marcus Fountain inside NorthPark will be donated to Community Partners of Dallas.

Details: Oct. 11-Nov. 3 at CenterPark Garden at NorthPark Center. Free. northparkcenter.com/events/pumpkin-patch-2024

GRAPEVINE

The Dallas Morning News

Hall’s Pumpkin Farm

You'll find pumpkins and gourds of all sizes and varieties at this genuine pumpkin farm. You can pick your perfect pumpkin off the vine or select one that's been pre-picked at one of the many pumpkin vignettes scattered throughout the farm. Besides all the pumpkins there are also farm animals to pet, a vintage tractor for hayrides and a huge 2-acre corn maze to explore with friends and family.

Details: Open Wednesday-Sunday, Oct. 4-Nov. 3 at Hall’s Pumpkin Farm in Grapevine. Free-$15 (cash only). hallspumpkinfarm.net

FRISCO

Pumpkins on the Prairie

After you pick out your pumpkin, have a jump in a bounce house, take a hayride, get your face painted or just play some games in the kid’s pumpkin play area at this family-friendly patch.

Details: Open daily Oct. 1-Nov. 3 at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church in Frisco. Free. Additional fees for pumpkins, concessions and the pumpkin catapult. graceavenue.org/pumpkins-on-the-prairie



NORTHERN COUNTIES

T photography

Goober Bub’s Orchard and Bakery

Pick your pumpkin right off the vine at Goober Bub's. This patch also includes a tractor-pulled hayride, kid's play area, yard games, apple cider donuts and other bakery treats. Enjoy fresh baked goodies at picnic tables under a large, covered pavilion.

Details: Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays Sept. 28-Nov. 2 at Goober Bub’s Orchard and Bakery in Justin. Admission is $10 per person/$20 per family, which is credited back for any purchases. gooberbubs.com

Sunset Trails Pumpkin Patch

This family farm located in McKinney turns its attention from blueberries to pumpkins this fall. Enjoy a kid-sized hay maze, rubber duck races, pumpkin bowling, scavenger hunts, a ball pit, weekend farm train rides and much more. Pumpkins, face painting, a pumpkin launcher and feed for animals are available for an additional fee.

Details: Open Friday-Sunday Sept. 27-Oct. 27 at Sunset Trails Farm in McKinney. $11 for ages 2 and up. Free for children under 2. sunsettrail.com/pumpkin-patch

Pumpkin Patch at Barton Farms

Located 45 minutes north of Dallas on HWY 75, this family farm features lots of activities to get you in the fall spirit. There are games like pumpkin bowling or pumpkin tic tac toe and even a pumpkin slingshot. You can also try out the pedal cars, take a spin on the tree swings and then relax on a hayride. If you can’t make it out to the patch, Barton Farms will bring the pumpkins to you. Choose from four different porch packages that include an assortment of pumpkins, gourds and hay bales delivered to your home or office.

Details: Open weekends Oct. 5-Nov. 2 at Barton Farms in Van Alstyne. $15 for ages 1 and up. Children under 1 are free. Porch Packages range from $980-$250. bartonfarmstx.com/pumpkin_patch

Big Orange Pumpkin Farm

Enjoy simple pleasures at the Big Orange Pumpkin Farm at Preston Trail Farms. Pick a pumpkin right off the vine at this working family farm just a 40-minute drive from Plano. Experience country life as you take a hayride, explore a 6-foot hay maze, ride the farm train or pet some farm animals.

Details : Open daily through Nov. 27 at Preston Trail Farms in Gunter. $12 Monday-Friday, $15 Saturday and Sunday. Kids under 2 are free. prestontrailfarms.com/dallas-pumpkin-farm

Cobbins Family Pumpkin Patch

Purchase pumpkins of all varieties at this family-owned pumpkin patch located on the border between Denton and Sanger. Activities include a hay maze, bounce houses, train barrel ride, pumpkin bowling, a tire mountain and a toddler village with a soft play area.

Details: Open weekends through Oct. 31 in Sanger. $12 ages 12 to adult, $10 ages 3 to 10, kids 2 and under are free. cobbinsfamilypumpkinpatch.com

Pumpkin Patch Festival

Head to Aubrey for a taste of the country life at the 9th annual Pumpkin Patch Festival. Kids can hop on the barrel train, roll around the grounds on the giant human hamster wheel, feed farm animals (including a Texas Longhorn) or take a turn down the pipe slide. They can also spark their imagination at the half-pint homestead, roping arena and hay maze.

Details: Open daily except Mondays through Nov. 3 at Team Family Farm in Aubrey. $18 Saturday and Sunday, $12 Tuesday – Friday. Free admission for kids under 2. Cash is preferred. teamfamilyfarms.com/aubrey-dallas-pumpkin-patch

Elves Farm Pumpkin Patch

Take a ride out to the patch on Elves Farm and pick out your fall decorations. The pumpkin patch tour includes visits with farm animals, a wooden maze, a hay jump, sack races and a ride double the double-barrel super slide. For an additional fee you try your luck with a corn cannon and a pumpkin sling shot.

Details: Open weekends through Oct. 27 in Denison. $10- $15. elvesfarm.com/pumpkin_patch

EASTERN COUNTIES

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Blase Family Farm

Visitors to this patch will find more than pumpkins. Enjoy a small petting zoo where you can feed a variety of animals including a llama, an alpaca, sheep, donkeys, and pigs. There’s also a hay maze that's just the right size for little adventurers and a hayride that drives around the property. Be sure to take a stroll down the wooded path where along the way you'll find storyboards of Spookley the Square Pumpkin. Blase Farm uses a sign-up link to ensure less crowding.

Details: Open daily through Oct. 31 in Rockwall. $11 general admission, children 1 and under are free. blasefamilyfarm.com/pumpkin-patch

Pitchfork Pumpkin Patch

Looking to let off a little steam? Head to Pitchfork Pumpkin Patch and smash a pumpkin with the weapon of your choice. Or climb 12 feet and drop it on a bullseye below. Hit the spikes of doom and win a small prize. If you're feeling more creative than destructive you can carve and paint a pumpkin. There's also a fun zone with inflatables.

Details: Open daily through Oct. 31 in Royse City. Free admission, activities and events are an additional fee. pitchforkpumpkinpatch.com

Fall Festival & Spooktacular Nights at Yesterland Farm

Originally a Christmas tree farm, the owners of Yesterland Farm in Canton expanded a few years back to include a Fall Festival. The annual autumnal wonderland is packed with fall fun including carnival-style rides for the kids, farm attractions, a three-acre corn maze and miles and miles of pumpkins. But that's not all: on Friday and Saturday nights during October you can enjoy fireworks and Spooktacular Nights--an after-hours event with a goblin glow, zombie paintball, a scary funhouse and a creepy corn maze.

Details: Fall Festival is Friday-Sunday through Nov. 3, Spooktacular Nights are Friday and Saturday Sept. 28 through Nov. 2. Regular admission is $22.95 online, $34.95 at the gate. Super admission $42.95 online, $54.95 at the gate. yesterlandfarm.com

SOUTHWESTERN COUNTIES

Irina Wilhauk/Shutterstock

Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm

This family-owned 25-acre farm in Midlothian offers pumpkins small to large in a variety of heirloom styles as well as traditional jack-o-lantern types. Enjoy a day of corn mazes, hayrides, barnyard animals, hay hill slides, bounce pads, games and much more. There are also “a la carte” options including axe throwing and “cannon adventures.” Best of all, the farm features over 10 acres of creek-side shade.

Details: Open weekends Oct. 5-27 and Oct. 11, 14, and 21. General Admission $18 (3 years & up). $16 for seniors (55+), military and first responders, free for 2 years and under. shadowcreekpumpkinfarm.com

Pumpkin Patch at Country Critters Farm

Enjoy fall-themed family fun at this petting zoo that turns into pumpkin patch each autumn. Besides a patch where kids ages 3 and up can pick out their own free pie-size pumpkin, activities include pony rides, a wooden maze, hayrides, a bounce pillow, and a petting zoo full of friendly animals.

Details: Open weekends Oct. 5-Nov. 3. in Alvarado. General Admission $15 (3 years & up). $10 for seniors (60+), military and first responders; free for police, active military and ages 2 years and under. countrycrittersfarm.com

Mainstay Farm

Catch up with the Great Pumpkin at Mainstay Farm in Cleburne. Besides a Texas-size pumpkin barn, there are over 40 attractions to enjoy including hayrides, wooden corn maze, tubing hill, Ferris wheel, 100-foot chute slide, and jumping pillows. Visitors 21 and older can try up to 5 varieties of Mainstay Farm Wine at the Wine Terrace.

Details: Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 3. in Cleburne. General Admission $25.95 online, $31.95 at the gate. Children 2 and under are free. mainstayfarm.com

