12 spirited Halloween performances around North Texas you won't want to miss

With just two short weeks to go, Halloween is approaching faster than a witch on a broom. Lucky for us there are plenty of spooky events to enjoy the season-- everything from hay mazes to pumpkin patches to haunted houses . Halloween also brings a bounty of performances to put you in the spirit of the season.

Here are our picks for the best thrills and chills in stage, screen and musical performances in North Texas.

Remember to check each event’s websites or social media for any last-minute changes. You can find more Halloween events at Go See DFW .

DANCE

Stock Holm / Shutterstock

LE BALLET DU DRACULA

This spin on the Bram Stoker horror novel will put you in the Halloween spirit. It’s the classic story of the famous vampire, but told with dancing gypsies, bats, vampire brides and Dracula himself.

Details: Oct.25 at 7:30 p.m., Oct 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Lewisville Grand Theater. $25.

DRACULA: BALLET WITH A BITE

Ballet Ensemble of Texas kicks off its season with its production of “Dracula: Ballet with a Bite.” The show combines toe shoes, teeth and unique twists to retell the traditional story. Get to the show early for drinks with Dracula and wear your best costume for the Fiendish Frock Fashion Fantasy.

Details: Oct.26 at Coppell Arts Center. Showtime is 6 p.m.; Drinks with Dracula at 5 p.m. $30-$40.

THEATER

Nicholas fiander / Shutterstock

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

It's Halloween so it must be time to do the Time Warp again! This musical follows sweethearts Brad and Janet, who after getting caught in a storm, discover the home of scientist, Dr Frank-N-Furter. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."

Details : Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 2 at Art Centre Theatre in Plano. $25.

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

Theatre Three takes on Stephen’s King’s story of a misfit high-school girl who discovers she has telekinetic powers and then uses them in a spectacular way to get even with her bullies at the prom.

Details: Through Nov. 3 at Theatre Three in Dallas. $40 general admission, $37 for seniors.

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

Dallas Theater Center’s gender-bending comedy takes Bram Stoker’s legendary story and puts it into a blender with Mel Brooks, Monty Python and Hitchcock’s film The 39 Steps.

Details : Through Nov. 3 at Kalita Humphreys Theater in Dallas. Tickets start at $40.

BROADWAY AT THE BASS: BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL

Based on Tim Burton’s 1988 film, this musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a very annoying spirit who tries to trick them all.

Details: Oct. 29-Nov. 3 at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth. Check the website for ticket prices.

CIRQUE DU HORROR

For those taking in Denton's Day of the Dead Festival, be sure to make a stop at Cirque du Horror. The annual Halloween tent show blends musical theater and cabaret with seasonal poems, short stories and songs.

Details : Oct. 25-27 in the Big Top Tent at 126 E. Oak St. in Denton. $12-$40

MUSIC

Ruslan Lytvyn / Shutterstock

CANDLELIGHT: A HAUNTED EVENING OF HALLOWEEN CLASSICS

Hear classic Halloween music under the magical glow of candlelight in a concert against the backdrop of the Fort Botanic Garden. The Listeso String Quartet performs a spooky program that includes music from Ghostbusters, Beetlejuice, The Exorcist, Nightmare Before Christmas and Michael Jackson's Thriller.

Details: Oct. 28 from 8:45-10 p.m. at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. $50-$60. This event is for ages 8 and over.

THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS IN CONCERT

Experience the 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas like you’ve never seen it before at a special concert at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. The film is screened in the auditorium as the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra performs Danny Elfman’s iconic score live to the picture.

Details: Nov. 2. at 7:30 p.m. at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth. Check the website for ticket prices.

GHOST TOURS

zef art / Shutterstock

DALLAS GHOST AND SPOOKY HISTORY TOUR

Join I See Dallas Bus Tours on a spooky adventure exploring the haunted streets of Dallas in their signature yellow bus. The evening is filled with eerie stories of haunted houses, paranormal sightings, and the dark secrets that lurk in the shadows of the Dallas skyline. This tour is suitable for ages 10 and above.

Details : Oct. 25, Oct. 26 & Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. Tour starts at the Lakewood Growler in Dallas. $35 general admission. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

GHOST WALK TOUR IN DECATUR

The Wise County Historical Society leads a ghostly one-hour tour of the historic Decatur Square. This tour is suitable for all ages.

Details: Oct. 26 at Decatur’s Historic Downtown Square. Tours are booked in one-hour slots from 5 to 10 p.m. Adult admission $15; Children 7 and under are free.

NIGHT HIKE

Tony Campbell / Shutterstock

HALLOWEEN NIGHT HIKE AT THE HEARD

Take a spooky one-hour stroll around the Heard and find out exactly what's making those bumps you hear in the night. The event starts with a quick introduction to nocturnal animals you might find at the Heard and how to safely walk the trails at night. Then a guide will lead your group out to search for some of the Heard's coolest spooky creatures.

Details: Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney. $12-$14

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.