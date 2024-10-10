Halloween takes over downtown Denton

If you grew up watching Disney’s "Halloweentown" and have dreamed of visiting it in real life, now’s your chance.

TikTok is buzzing with eerie videos of tentacles bursting through windows and massive jack-o-lanterns, all within downtown Denton.

Denton is hosting its first Denton Halloween, with each day in October packed with spooky activities. Events range from bar crawls to live music, from vendor markets to a roller derby. There is also plenty of family fun.

Activities fall into seven categories: food and drink, live music and shows, family-friendly, workshops and crafts, library, shopping and markets, and haunted. And if you’re visiting for the sights, specific addresses for the most decked-out parts of downtown Denton can be found here.

Here are three items to consider as you plan your trip to Denton Halloween.



Halloween movie screenings

Enjoy outdoor screenings of classic Halloween movies, complete with food trucks, every Wednesday in October from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Denton watering hole East Side. On Oct. 16, Casper and "The Conjuring" will be featured, followed by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Scream" on Oct. 23. On the night before Halloween, enjoy "Hocus Pocus" and "The Happening" to get you in the spooky spirit. East Side is at 117 E. Oak St.

Steve Nurenberg / The Dallas Morning News Charlie Crawford age 4 from Denton, enjoys the city of Denton hosting its first ever 31 days of Denton Halloween.

Nightmare on Elm Street: Basketball Tip-off

Located on Elm Street off Denton Square, the University of North Texas women’s and men’s basketball teams will be meeting fans and taking part in various games on Oct. 16. Enjoy live entertainment, participate in games and watch athletes compete in basketball activities. The activity is billed as family-friendly.

Steve Nurenberg / The Dallas Morning News The city of Denton hosting its first ever 31 days of Denton Halloween. (Steve Nurenberg/Special Contributor)

Boo-tique shopping crawl

Support local shops at this boo-tiful event on Oct. 13. Participating businesses include Susie’s Snack Shop, 3 Wishes Gifts, Lone Star Naturals, Studio LaSalle, Second Hand Sports, Patchouli Joe’s Books and Indulgences, Regenrus, Palm Tree Boutique, the University of North Texas CoLab boutique and Discover Denton.

Other events include the variety show Dentonpalooza, the Boos and Booze bar crawl, an exhibit of Denton’s haunted places at the Emily Fowler Central Library, a pumpkin patch at Trinity United Methodist Church, the daily Haunted Hotline scavenger hunt and more.

To learn more about these events, visit the Denton Halloween website.

Details : Through Nov. 1. Downtown Denton. Free; certain activities require tickets.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.