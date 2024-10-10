15 ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos in North Texas

Commemorations for Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead are just around the corner. The holiday, traditionally observed on Nov. 1-2, is a time to celebrate and remember loved ones who have died. Family and friends gather to build private altars, or ofrendas, to honor the deceased and leave sugar skulls and favorite foods as gifts for the departed. Far from being sad, the holiday is a joyful commemoration of life and the connection between the living and the dead.

There are many ways to celebrate the holiday in North Texas — so many, in fact, that it might be difficult to choose. We’ve made it easy by compiling a list of the area’s best Día de los Muertos events.

Remember to check each event’s websites or social media for any last-minute changes. You can find more celebrations at Go See DFW .

DÍA DE MUERTOS: MESSAGES OF LOVE FOR THE FORGOTTEN AND DISAPPEARED

This 38th annual exhibition features altar installations and other works that honor the souls of the departed. The show features works by local, regional and national artists that specifically focus on Oct. 30, the day honoring those most at risk of being forgotten because they have few survivors to remember them. The show also commemorates those who have gone missing and are presumed dead. These individuals are included in the exhibition because, like the nearly forgotten, they might have no one to celebrate them unless the community comes together to keep their memories alive.

Details: Oct. 12-Nov. 9, with opening reception Oct. 13 from 5-7 p.m., at the Bath House Cultural Center in Dallas. Free. bathhouse.dallasculture.org/muertos-forgotten.

PRESERVATION DALLAS DIA DE LOS MUERTOS PARTY AND CEMETERY TOUR

Preservation Dallas celebrates all things autumn on Oct. 18 with a Día de los Muertos party at White Rock Brewing Co. The event includes a best costume contest for Halloween or Día de los Muertos, a make-your-own sugar skull mask, two drinks and light bites. On Oct. 19, meet up at Old City Park and head out for a tour of four Dallas cemeteries. Hear spooky and salacious stories as you visit cemeteries rarely open to the public, including the Western Heights Cemetery where Clyde Barrow is buried and Fish Trap Cemetery, the final resting place of Bonnie Parker.

Details: Día de los Muertos Party, Oct. 18 from 7 to 10 p.m. at White Rock Brewing Co. Cemetery tour, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. at Old City Park in Dallas. $40-$65. eventbrite.com.



MCKINNEY DIA DE LOS MUERTOS

McKinney’s celebration features music, art, entertainers and a Catrín/Catrina contest. Bring a 4-by-6-inch photo of a deceased loved one to place on the ofrenda.

Details: Oct. 19 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Dr. Glenn Mitchell Memorial Park in McKinney. Free. mckinneydiadelosmuertos.com.

SUGAR SKULL! A DIA DE LOS MUERTOS MUSICAL ADVENTURE

The family-friendly musical uses traditional regional music and dance from Mexico to tell the story of 12-year-old Vita Flores, who thinks her family is crazy for celebrating deceased loved ones. When a candy skeleton named Sugar Skull comes to life, Vita goes on a magical journey to learn the meaning of Día de los Muertos.

Details: Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Eisemann Center in Richardson. $15-$30. eisemanncenter.com.

DENTON’S DAY OF THE DEAD FESTIVAL

The annual festival in downtown Denton rolls Dia de los Muertos, Halloween and the fall harvest celebration all into one event. Enjoy live music and dance, along with pine box derby coffin races, coffin races for age 12 and up,a Twilight Lantern Parade and a community altar. Also, don't miss the Cirque du Horror musical, the costume contest, storytelling and performances from Denton ISD schools.

Details: Oct. 25-27 in downtown Denton. Free. dentondayofthedeadfestival.com.

DALLAS DIA DE LOS MUERTOS PARADE & FESTIVAL

This cultural festival in downtown Dallas features live music, concessions, arts and crafts activities and a parade at 7 p.m. that begins and ends at City Hall Plaza.

Details: Oct. 26 from 2 to 10 p.m. at Dallas City Hall Plaza. Free. ddlmusa.com.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS AT FORT WORTH BOTANIC GARDEN

More than 46,000 orange and gold marigolds make a dramatic carpet down the Rose Garden stairs at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. The strongly scented flowers are believed to help deceased ancestors find their way home to the ofrendas prepared for them. Guests may add mementos honoring their loved ones to the altar. Enjoy authentic Mexican food and beverages, live music and dance performances, and strolling Catrinas.

Details: Oct. 27 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Free. fwbg.org.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS CONCERT

Join the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for a Day of the Dead concert that celebrates lost loved ones with a colorful affirmation of life. The annual concert features traditional Latin American music, and there will be decorated ofrendas and fun-filled events for families.

Details: Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas. $36-$83. dallassymphony.org.

10TH ANNUAL DIA DE LOS MUERTOS CELEBRACIÓN

The Hughes Family Tribute Center in Dallas hosts an authentic Dia de los Muertos celebration with mariachi music, Mayan and folklorico dance performances, local artists and games. The event also features the exhibition “La Ceiba: The Sacred Tree of Life" by artist Ricardo Alarcón. In Mayan mythology, the ceiba tree links the worlds of the living and the dead.

Details: Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Crown Hill Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Dallas. Free. dayofthedeaddallas.com.

GARLAND’S DIA DE LOS MUERTOS

Head to downtown Garland for the city’s seventh annual celebration. Festivities include food trucks, bounce houses, an artisan market, altar displays, a Catrín/Catrina contest, and mariachi and ballet folklorico performances.

Details: Nov. 2 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Granville Arts Center in Garland. Free. visitgarlandtx.com/dia-garland.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS AT GRANDSCAPE

Grandscape celebrates with face painting, food vendors and performances by a ballet folklorico company and mariachi and Latin party bands. The event also includes an Altar de Recuerdo (Altar of Remembrance), at which attendees can place 4-by-6-inch photos of deceased loved ones.

Details: Nov. 2 from 6-9 p.m. at Grandscape in The Colony. Free. grandscape.com/event/dia-de-los-muertos-2/2024-11-02.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS PARADE AND FESTIVAL IN FORT WORTH

Artes de la Rosa hosts its 21st annual celebration with a parade through Fort Worth’s historic Northside neighborhood, followed by a festival in Marine Park. Activities include food, visual artists, face painting, mariachis, ballet folklorico, opera and more.

Details: Nov. 2. The parade steps off at North Main Street and Central Avenue in Fort Worth at 10 a.m. The festival is from noon to 5 p.m. at Marine Park. Free. diadelosmuertosfortworth.org.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL

Join the Latino Cultural Center in Dallas for its annual Día de los Muertos festival. Enjoy crafts, a vendor market and live performances on the plaza.

Details: Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Latino Cultural Center. Free. lcc.dallasculture.org.



MÍSTICA BY BALLET NEPANTLA

Ballet Napantla's dance work celebrates indigenous, Afro and Hispanic roots as it commemorates the traditions of Día de los Muertos. Audiences are transported into a depiction of the afterlife with black lights and Ballet Nepantla’s unique fusion of ballet folklorico and contemporary dance. The free event is first-come, first-served.

Details: Nov. 2 from 7-8 p.m. at Latino Cultural Center. Free. lcc.dallasculture.org.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS OAK CLIFF BLOCK PARTY

The block party celebrating loved ones who have passed on includes a market with local vendors, live music, face painting, food and drinks and an altar honoring ancestors.

Details: Nov. 2 from 4-9 p.m. at 423 Centre St., Dallas. Free. facebook.com/cocoandre.

