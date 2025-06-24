Plan ahead: A guide to when holidays are happening in 2025 and 2026

Counting down the days until your next long weekend? You’re not alone. Whether you’re planning your next getaway, can’t remember what national holiday is next or need to know when an important religious festival is taking place, here’s a look at when upcoming holidays land in 2025 and 2026.

When is Independence Day?

Independence Day, also known as the Fourth of July, this year is Friday, July 4, 2025.

When is Labor Day?

Labor Day this year is Monday, September 1, 2025.

When is Halloween?

Halloween this year is Friday, October 31, 2025.

When is Veterans’ Day?

Veterans’ Day this year is Tuesday, November 1 11, 2025.

When is Thanksgiving Day?

Thanksgiving Day this year is Thursday, November 27, 2025.

When is Hanukkah?

Hanukkah this year begins Sunday, December 14, and ends on Monday, December 22.

When is Christmas Eve?

Christmas Eve this year is Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

When is Christmas Day?

Christmas Day this year is Thursday, December 25, 2025.

When is Kwanzaa?

Kwanzaa this year begins Friday, December 26, 2025, and ends on Thursday, January 1, 2026 2025.

When is New Year’s Eve?

New Year’s Eve this year is Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

When is New Year’s Day?

New Year’s Day next year is Thursday, January 1, 2026.

When is Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, January 19 20, 2026.

When is President’s Day?

President’s Day 2026 is Monday, February 16, 2026.

When is Mardi Gras?

Mardi Gras 2026 is Tuesday, February 17, 2026

When is Ramadan?

Ramadan 2026 begins on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, and ends Thursday, March 19, 2026.

When is Texas Independence Day?

Texas Independence Day 2026 is Monday, March 2, 2026.

When is St. Patrick’s Day?

St. Patrick’s Day 2026 is Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

When is Easter?

Easter 2026 is Sunday, April 5, 2026.

When is Cinco de Mayo?

Cinco de Mayo 2026 is Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

When is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day 2026 is Monday, May 25, 2026.

When is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth 2026 is Friday, June 19, 2026.

