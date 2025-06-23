Where to celebrate Independence Day in North Texas

Stars, stripes and summer vibes, Dallas-Fort Worth is gearing up for a jam-packed Fourth of July filled with parades, festivals and other patriotic fun across every corner of the metroplex.

Here’s your guide to all of these Independence Day events. With the ever-changing North Texas weather, check event websites for possible schedule changes and other updates, and find even more listings at Go See DFW .

PARADES

2025 PLANO FOURTH OF JULY PARADE

Wave your flags at the parade, which begins at 7:30 p.m. at Spring Creek Parkway and ends at First United Methodist Church. Before the parade, stop by the All-American 4th festival with games, food and drinks, and there will be a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Details : July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Oak Point Event Field, 2801 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano. Free.

JULY 4TH PARADE, HISTORIC DOWNTOWN WAXAHACHIE

The free annual parade will go from Getzendaner Park down Main Street to downtown Waxahachie. Come join the residents of Waxahachie and see their old-timey trucks in the parade.

Details : July 4 from 10 to 11 a.m. at South Elm Street and West Main Street, Waxahachie. Free.

ARLINGTON INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE

Self-proclaimed as the largest Fourth of July parade in Texas and one of the biggest in the United States, this year’s parade has the theme “Shining Bright Since ’65” as it celebrates its Diamond Jubilee.

Details : June 4 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at West and Mitchell streets. Free.

JULY 4TH PARADE & FIREWORKS CELEBRATION, ROCKWALL

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Wilkerson Stadium and finish at Dobbs Elementary. In the evening, festivities will include live music at Harry Myers Park at 7 p.m. along with parachute jumpers, food trucks and a fireworks display.

Details : July 4 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Harry Myers Park, 815 E Washington St., Rockwall. Free.

FESTIVALS

FIREWORKS ON THE FAIRWAY

The Emerald City Band and Downtown Fever will play live music. There will also be lots of food trucks and restaurants. The highlight of the night will be the fireworks and drone show.

Details : July 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the PGA District, 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco. Tickets are $24.76.

DENTON JUBILEE FESTIVAL AND DRONE SHOW

The free family-friendly event features live music, jumping balloons, games and a hot dog eating contest. At the end of the night, there will be a drone show.

Details : July 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Quakertown Park, 700 Oakland St., Denton. Free.

THE LAKE CITIES 4TH OF JULY

Celebrate the nation’s birthday at Lake Dallas, where there will be activities including a parade, live music by cover bands Fleetwood Journey and Le Freak, a free children’s area with bounce houses, games and a zip line. There will also be contests, tethered balloon rides, and a hot air balloon glow. The fireworks display will finish off the day.

Details : June 28 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Lake Dallas City Park, 101 E Hundley Dr, Lake Dallas. Free.

FOURTH OF JULY IN DUNCANVILLE

There will be lots of patriotic fun at Armstrong Park, with local vendors, live music, food trucks, activities for the kids and fireworks. Attendees must register before going.

Details : July 4 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Armstrong Park, 100 James Collins Blvd., Duncanville. Free but registration required.

OTHER WAYS TO CELEBRATE

SENSORY SENSITIVE 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION

An inclusive Independence Day celebration for veterans, pets and individuals with autism. There are no fireworks at this event, but there will be live music by Taylor Swift tribute band Reputation. There will also be a calm zone, face painting and balloon art.

Details : July 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Sound, 3111 Olympus Blvd., Dallas. Free.

RED, WHITE & BLUES MUSIC FEST

Listen to local blues artists play on the Tupps Brewery lawn. Make sure to bring a chair or a blanket to sit on. Headliners will be Jimmy Wallace and the Stratoblasters. Grab a bite to eat at the Grain Room Taproom and Kitchen.

Details: July 5 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Tupps Brewery, 402 E Louisiana St., Building 2, McKinney. Free.

STAR SPANGLED SPECTACULAR

Listen to the music of the Dallas Winds as they present a patriotic concert celebrating Independence Day. Besides enjoying the music, attendees can eat hot dogs and ice cream and watch fireworks from inside, in the air conditioning

Details : July 4 at 1 p.m. at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., Dallas. Tickets range from $35 to $81.

