SNAP! CRACKLE! BOOM! Where to find the best firework displays in North Texas

It's time once again to answer that all-important summer question: Where are we going to watch the fireworks? Since July 4 falls on Friday this year, it can be a little tricky knowing the details as to the where and when of it all. No worries. We've made it easy for you with our guide to some of the biggest displays in North Texas.

JUNE 28

ALLEN MARKET STREET USA CELEBRATION

The city of Allen’s annual display is one of the biggest in North Texas. The community celebration also includes live music from Waterloo, an ABBA tribute band, and Emerald City Band as well as a skydiving show, a play area for kids and two food courts.

Details : June 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Celebration Park, 701 N. Angel Parkway, Allen. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Free, but all guests, including infants and children, must have a ticket to enter the park, which you can get at the event’s website.

KLYDE WARREN PARK INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

Salute the USA from Klyde Warren Park with a night of music and fireworks. Enjoy music from Emerald City All-Stars Band and DJ Richy Smart followed by the grand finale, the fireworks show lighting up the Dallas skyline.

Details: June 28 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m. Free.

ENNIS FREEDOM FEST

Ennis Freedom Fest is celebrating its 12th year with a party in the park that includes free activities for the kids, live music, food and fireworks.

Details : June 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 2301 Ennis Parkway, Ennis. Fireworks begin when it gets dark. Free.

JULY 3

ADDISON KABOOM TOWN

USA Today just ranked Addison’s mega show No. 3 in its 2025 list of the 10 best places to see fireworks in the U.S., beating out displays in Philadelphia, St. Louis and even New York City. In addition to its signature fireworks show, the annual festival features live music, food and beverages and an air show that includes flyovers by historic warbirds, stunt displays and parachute jumpers.

Details : July 3 from 5 to 11 p.m. at Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle, Addison. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for ages 10 and older, $5 for kids 2-9 and free for kids under 2.

DENTON KIWANIS FIREWORKS SHOW

Denton Kiwanis is bringing back its Independence Day fireworks show. Grab your blankets, lawn chairs and coolers (no glass containers) and head to Denton Fairgrounds for the family-friendly celebration. In addition to the fireworks show, the free event also includes face painting and twisted balloons for the kids and live music from the Denton-based band Raised Right Men.

Details : July 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. at North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N Carroll Blvd., Denton. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Free. Parking is $10 per car on the fairgrounds.

FARMERS BRANCH INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

This annual festival features roaming characters, fun activities for the kids, food trucks, live music by party band Empire 6 and a fireworks show.

Details: July 3 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Farmers Branch Historical Park, 2540 Farmers Branch Lane, Farmers Branch. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free for Farmers Branch residents and kids under 2, $5 for others.

LIGHT UP ARLINGTON

The night opens with a free concert. Chef Dee opens with a mix of funk, soul and R&B, followed by the Brad Thompson Band performing country, pop, rock and classic rock. The show concludes with a fireworks show.

Details: July 3 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. at Levitt Pavilion, 100 W. Abram Street, Arlington. Fireworks begin at 9:50 p.m., Free.

GARLAND RED, WHITE & YOU

Join the City of Garland for an evening of music, food, fun and fireworks. Enjoy a concert featuring Q the Band and American Bombshells. The fun includes carnival rides, a kids zone, food from nearby restaurants and food trucks, and even a pie-eating contest. The evening culminates with a fireworks show.

Details: July 3 from 5 to 10 p.m. in Garland’s Downtown Square, 520 W. State St., Garland. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Free.

GRANDSCAPE RED, WHITE AND BLUE

Head to the lawn at Grandscape for a concert featuring country artist Amanda Kate Ferris and saxophonist Scooter Brown. Settle in for a fireworks show after the concert.

Details: July 3 from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Grandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony. Fireworks begin at 10:45 p.m. Tickets are $16 for reserved open seating.

SOUTHLAKE STARS AND STRIPES

Enjoy live music on two stages, treats from a variety of food trucks, and games and activities for the whole family. At the end of the evening, grab your blankets and lawn chairs and find the perfect spot to watch the fireworks.

Details: July 3 from 5 to 11 p.m. at Southlake Town Square, 285 Grand Ave., Southlake. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Free.

WAXAHACHIE CRAPE MYRTLE FESTIVAL

Enjoy a concert from party band Big City Outlaws, playing country, rock and pop prior to the fireworks. Tune your radio to KBEC 1390 AM/99.1 FM, during the fireworks show for a simulcast of patriotic music choreographed to the fireworks.

Details: July 3 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Waxahachie Sports Complex, 51 Broadhead Road, Waxahachie. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. Free.

Courtesy Tarrant Regional Water District Fireworks will light up the sky around Panther Pavilion during Fort Worth’s Fourth.

JULY 4

BURLESON’S RED, WHITE AND BTX

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and head to Burleson’s annual Fourth of July celebration. The event features a free concert from local musician Dolan before the fireworks show.

Details : July 4 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Chisenhall Fields, 500 Chisenhall Park Lane, Burleson. Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m. Free.

THE COLONY LIBERTY BY THE LAKE

Activities at the annual Liberty by the Lake festival include a lucha libre wrestling show, rides and games for the kids, a watermelon eating contest and a fireworks finale.

Details : July 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Athletic Club, 4100 Blair Oaks Drive, The Colony. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Free.

DALLAS FAIR PARK FOURTH

There will be activities for the kids, local market vendors, live music, entertainment and food trucks. After dark, catch the biggest fireworks display in Dallas.

Details: July 4 from 4:30 to 10 p.m. at Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave., Dallas. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m. Free.

FORT WORTH’S FOURTH

Fort Worth’s Texas-size fireworks show returns to Panther Island Pavilion for its 18th year. Enjoy an evening of festival food, kid activities and live music from Metal Shop and the rock band from the U.S. Air Force Bands. You can also bring your own tube and float in the roped area until 8 p.m. The fireworks show along the banks of the Trinity River tops off the night.

Details: July 4 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey Street, Fort Worth. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Free.

FRISCO FREEDOM FEST

Frisco Freedom Fest’s Party on the Plaza features a classic car show, live music and a children’s expo with rides, strolling entertainers and sports-theme activities. A roller skating rink has been added this year. After the FC Dallas soccer match, catch the fireworks finale. The 20-minute show is visible around Frisco City Hall and Toyota Stadium, at Dallas Parkway and Main Street.

Details: July 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. in Simpson Plaza, 6094 Frisco Square Blvd., Frisco. The fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m. Free.

GRANBURY FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS SHOW

The City of Granbury display is launched over Lake Granbury, directly behind the Pearl Street Bridge and visible from all over the historic small town.

Details: July 4 at 9:45 p.m. The fireworks can be seen from downtown Granbury and Lake Granbury. Free.

MCKINNEY RED, WHITE AND BOOM

Enjoy music, food, kid activities, a concert and a grand finale fireworks show at McKinney’s annual Red, White and Boom celebration.

Details: July 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Towne Lake Park, 1405 Wilson Creek Parkway, McKinney. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m. Free.

