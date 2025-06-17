Immersive North Texas venue Cosm to show ‘The Matrix’ this summer

Take the blue pill and the story ends without a chance to watch The Matrix in a new kind of way. Take the red pill and get a chance to watch the film, now celebrating its 25th anniversary, at the immersive venue Cosm.

Cosm Dallas, which opened at Grandscape in The Colony last August, is partnering with Warner Bros. Pictures and Little Cinema Partner this summer to show the 1999 sci-fi movie in shared reality.

“The opportunity for us to get The Matrix with the cultural relevance of it, a 25-year-old legendary film, is phenomenal,” said Alexis Scalice, vice president of business development for entertainment at Cosm. “The idea is to take these epic films and reinvigorate them for the loyal fans who watched them all those years ago and attract new fans as well.”

During the movie, viewers will see the elevated effects on the 87-foot-diameter LED dome screen in front of them. It’s designed to make them feel like they’re inside the Matrix with Keanu Reeve’s character Neo.

“I absolutely love watching fans' reactions to the explosion scenes or when there’s code falling down on them,” Scalice said. “They’re such iconic moments that are a great way to show people what shared reality is when it comes to experimental cinema.”

Viewers also can buy a ticket that includes a tasting menu, with items such as stir-fried lo mein noodles, a juicy steak and a freshly baked cookie. Or indulge in one of the specialty cocktails – viewers can choose the red pill with bourbon or the blue pill with gin.

“You want to feel your favorite films in the world or experience them for the first time all over again here at the Cosm,” said Neil Carty, head of Cosm Studios.

Cosm will present other special visual experiences this summer including sporting events and shows such as Big Wave, which takes viewers on a surfing adventure inside Tahiti’s most iconic wave. "O" By Cirque du Soleil gives viewers a front row seat to the circus. Experience two different worlds at the double features Orbital & Liquidverse and Orbital & Seek. Listen to psychedelic music paired with trippy visuals at the Mixtape & Liquidverse show.

Details: The Matrix will be playing now through Aug. 29 at the Cosm, 5776 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony. Tickets are $55.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.