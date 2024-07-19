Alamo Drafthouse theaters in North Texas set reopening dates

All five Alamo Drafthouse theaters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will reopen by the end of August, the company announced Friday morning.

The locations — in Richardson, Lake Highlands, the Cedars, Denton and Las Colinas — have been shuttered since early June, when the franchise group that owned them filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Sony Pictures Entertainment acquired the Austin-based cinema chain in mid-June and, two weeks later, Alamo Drafthouse announced it would reopen the local theaters, which it now owns and operates. Also reopening is a sixth location in Woodbury, Minn.

More than 600 employees were impacted by the closures. The company said it will host a hiring fair for past employees on July 23 at the Lake Highlands and Woodbury locations ”to make them whole for lost wages that they were owed before the closure and to give them first access to interviews for open positions.” Those unable to attend can apply online.

“Our number one goal throughout this difficult period has been to do right by the former teammates and get back to providing the exceptional cinema experience our guests deserve,” said Alamo Drafthouse CEO Michael Kustermann. “We’re thrilled to say that that goal is in sight and that we’ll have teammates and guests back in those theaters very soon.”

The D-FW theaters have staggered reopening dates and tickets will go on sale shortly before each one, the company said. The dates are as follows:



Richardson: Aug. 9

Lake Highlands: Aug. 13

Cedars: Aug. 16

Denton: Aug. 20

Las Colinas: Aug. 23

The company also said it is planning upgrades for several of the area venues. Upgrades will include 4K laser projectors and Dolby Atmos sound in a new “The Big Show” auditorium at the Richardson location by Labor Day and premium recliner seats and 4K laser projectors at the Las Colinas location by the spring of 2025.

Each location will have a soft opening celebration for the first two weeks, where tickets will be $5 and select food and beverages will be 25% off.

Season Pass subscribers affected by closures will receive two free months of tickets upon reactivating their accounts. Those who bought tickets before the closures will receive free ticket vouchers.

The news comes as a wave of blockbusters including "Deadpool & Wolverine" and "Alien: Romulus", as well as anticipated films like "It Ends with Us" and "Blink Twice", are expected to boost movie ticket sales.

