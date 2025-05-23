Guide: Relax with snacks, AC and this summer’s must-see movies

Summer in Denton is all about blending the charm of small-town living with big-time fun. The Square lights up with live music, backyard grills fire up everywhere, and movie theaters offer a welcome refuge from the sizzling temps.

This summer, the silver screen is absolutely stacked, with a lineup of films ranging from heart-pounding action to heartfelt drama, quirky comedies to out-of-this-world adventures.

Here’s your cinematic guide to summer 2025, with reasons why each film might just be worth the popcorn crumbs in your lap.

May mayhem

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning (May 23)

Buckle up, because Tom Cruise is once again risking life and limb to blow our minds with death-defying stunts in Ethan Hunt’s supposed last hurrah. If you felt a little underwhelmed by the previous installment, The Final Reckoning aims to make up for it with a send-off worth remembering. Think of this as “Mission Denton-possible,” where the air conditioning in our local theaters becomes the perfect setting for jaw-dropping by proxy.

Bring Her Back (May 30)

From the Philippou brothers, who made 2022’s Talk to Me hauntingly memorable, comes this eerie tale with a spirit-meets-revenge premise. Early buzz suggests it’s a darker, weirder ride that lives somewhere between nightmares and fever dreams. If you find yourself indulging in a late-night voodoo vibe near East Side, this might be the next cinematic ghost story to give your chills a soundtrack.

Karate Kid: Legends (May 30)

Prepare to wax on, wax off once more because the Karate Kid is back! This time, nostalgia meets a vibrant new generation in Karate Kid: Legends. With Jackie Chan reprising his role as Mr. Han and Ralph Macchio returning as the legendary Daniel LaRusso, this film looks to blend the wisdom of martial arts icons with fresh energy. Expect something touching, adrenaline-packed and overwhelmingly nostalgic in all the right ways.

The Phoenician Scheme (May 30)

Wes Anderson is at it again, cramming another film with pastel color palettes, symmetrical whimsy and all the A-list stars Hollywood has to offer. This one promises layered capers and ironic humor, perfect for fans of avant-garde art-house feel. Maybe gather your friends afterward to discuss if Wes Anderson has, indeed, officially out-Wes-Andersoned himself.

June gems

Ballerina (June 6)

The John Wick universe gets new life with this spinoff, starring Ana de Armas as an assassin out for blood. Beyond the allure of expertly choreographed action sequences, this shows signs of a deeper look into the shadowy Ruska Roma underworld. Keanu Reeves drops by as Wick himself, but make no mistake, this is Ana’s show. We’re in!

Dangerous Animals (June 6)

Sharks. Serial killers. Jai Courtney. This dark thriller has all the makings of a summer sleeper hit. Denton may not have an ocean, but this violent cat-and-mouse game taps into our collective fear of what’s lurking below. It might pair nicely with a Miss Angeline’s nightcap to lighten the mood afterward.

Mike Flanagan trades in horror for existential King, with this deeply human Stephen King adaptation. Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill headline a soulful story about what it means to live, love and look up at the stars. Catch this one when you’re in a reflective mood post-sunset over Lake Ray Roberts. Bring tissues. You’ll need them.

28 Years Later (June 20)

Zombie fans, rejoice. Director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland are back to expand their apocalyptic universe. This sequel considers what happens when a deadly virus evolves over nearly three decades. Gruesome and chilling, this one will likely be the talk of the summer, and we’re betting on it.

Elio (June 20)

Disney and Pixar are aiming for originality with this heart-tugging tale of a boy who accidentally becomes Earth’s ambassador to extraterrestrial life. Equal parts touching and full of whimsy, it feels like Toy Story meets E.T. Catch this one with both kids and the young-at-heart in tow.

July blockbusters

Jurassic World Rebirth (July 2)

Sit back, dino fans. This time, the dinosaurs get back to their wonderous roots. Polls on UNT’s campus will likely show split opinions, but for OG dino lovers, Gareth Edwards’ take — which pulls from the original novel elements omitted from Steven Spielberg’s first film — is bound to be fascinating. Mutant dinos and lots of science-centered fun? Sounds killer.

Superman (July 11)

James Gunn is determined to make Superman cool again, but not in a brooding, existential crisis way. His take promises to be character-driven and optimistic, something we’re craving from the Man of Steel again. Prepare for soaring hopeful vibes.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (July 18)

The legacy sequel trend rolls on with this slasher revival. Can it carve out a new identity while honoring its ‘90s roots? Only time (and a hook-wielding killer, apparently) will tell. Half-price Tuesdays at a Denton theater might be the perfect low-stakes way to check this out. Well, unless it becomes the talk of the town very quickly, like horror often does on opening weekends.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25)

Marvel’s do-or-die moment arrives with this highly anticipated reboot. Can they make audiences care about the superhero squad that’s struggled to find footing on screen? At worst, it’s a chance to cool off and indulge in the kind of production value Marvel rarely holds back on.

August laughs and thrills

The Naked Gun (Aug. 1)

Liam Neeson as a deadpan detective in the vein of Leslie Nielsen? Yes, please. It’s absurd, silly and exactly the kind of palate cleanser we’ll need before it’s back-to-school season. If The Naked Gun trailers are any indication, you’ll leave the theater quoting jokes for weeks.

Freakier Friday (Aug. 8)

This body-swap sequel oozes glossy streaming vibes, but it might still charm its way into your heart. It won’t revolutionize comedy but could make a great brighter note to your week amid the late-summer heatwaves.

Finishing strong

Caught Stealing (Aug. 29)

What happens when Darren Aronofsky directs a baseball drama? We’re about to find out, and the answer is almost guaranteed to be weirdly hypnotizing. Whether you’re a baseball purist, an indie film fan or simply curious how this unexpected combo will play out, this might close out your summer movie watching epically.

This article was originally published in Denton County magazine. For additional content and access to our free bimonthly publication, visit dentoncountymagazine.com.